8 Things You Didn't Know About Kazuki Higa

1. Higa started playing golf at 10 years old, he attended Tohoku Fukushi University and turned professional in late 2017. Fellow Japanese professional Hideki Matsuyama also went to the same university.

2. Since turning professional, he has played primarily on the Japan Golf Tour. His first win was at the 2019 RIZAP KBC Augusta. He won again in 2021 at the Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup. He led the Japan Tour Order of Merit in 2022.

3. He has four other Japan Golf Tour tournaments which are the 2022 Kansai Open Golf Championship, BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship, Shinhan Donghae Open and Dunlop Phoenix.

4. His first appearance in a Major Championship came at the 2022 Open Championship hosted at St Andrews. Unfortunately he missed the cut with rounds of 73 and 76.

5. He was born in Okinawa, Japan on April 23rd, 1995. He is five foot two inches and yet despite this averages over 290 yards off the tee. As impressive as this is, he still rates below the Tour average on the PGA Tour.

6. Higa competed for Japan at the 2016 Eisenhower Trophy alongside Junya Kameshiro and Takumi Kanaya.

7. He looks to have a variety of sponsors at the moment, including Bridgestone, Nippon, Ulticore and Mitsubishi Chemical.

8. Higa's best ranking on the Official World Golf Ranking is 67th. This came as a result of winning the 2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament. He saw off players like Mito Pereira, Tom Kim, and Corey Conners to win by three strokes. He shot rounds of 69-65-65-64.