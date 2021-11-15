Rahm Explains "Very Difficult" Decision To Withdraw From Race To Dubai

Jon Rahm says he came to the "difficult decision" to withdraw from the DP World Tour Championship after lengthy discussions with his team.

The World No.1 lies third on the Race to Dubai points list with just one event remaining but will not be lifting his second European Tour Order of Merit after deciding to stay at home.

His reasoning is that the "many ups and downs" of the season, which featured two positive Covid-19 tests and his first child being born, have "taken a lot out of me."

It is a huge blow to the European Tour, which will now see its Race to Dubai decided by, most likely, a battle between Open champion Collin Morikawa and BMW PGA Championship winner Billy Horschel.

Rahm is third on the list behind the two Americans, with Tyrrell Hatton in fourth and Min Woo Lee in fifth.

Other notable names to withdraw from this week's event include Viktor Hovland and Justin Rose.

Luckily for the Tour, Rory McIlroy is set to play in the Dubai showpiece, where a winner's cheque of $3m is up for grabs.

McIlroy, Morikawa, Horschel, Garcia, Hatton, Reed and Ancer are among a number of big names set to tee it up over Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course this week.

A statement from Jon Rahm read:

“After lengthy discussions with my team, I have come to the difficult decision not to travel to Dubai next week.

"The demands of a long season with many ups and downs has taken a lot out of me.

"I feel I need to take time to recharge my batteries while spending quality time with my family.

"I would like to take this opportunity to wish DP World and the European Tour all the best for the season-ending event, which is always such a special tournament.

"I would also like to reiterate my congratulations to both for the announcement of the DP World Tour earlier this week, and I look forward very much to competing on the DP World Tour next year."