Qatar Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field

The DP World Tour heads to Doha, where a larger purse than last year is on offer

Antoine Rozner poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 Qatar Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The par-72 Doha Golf Club is the venue for the 2022 Qatar Masters, and last year’s winner will be back to defend his title.

The course, which opened in 1997, is known for its eight strategically positioned lakes, limestone formations and long, lush fairways. It’s the first time the tournament has been held at the course since 2019, having been hosted at Education City Golf Club for the past two years. Last year, Frenchman Antoine Rozner took the title by a single shot when he holed an incredible 60-foot putt at the final hole, and he’ll be back this year hoping to perform similar heroics.

Other players to look out for include South African Justin Harding, who won the last time the tournament was held in Doha, bookies’ favourite Dean Burmester, and Englishman Jordan Smith, who has finished runner-up twice in 2022 so far, most recently at the MyGolfLife Open earlier in the month. With this year's tournament rescheduled from February because of Covid restrictions, it coincides with the WGC-Match Play in Austin. As a result, the field is slightly weaker than usual. Indeed, Belgian Thomas Pieters and Englishman Richard Bland, who both competed in last year’s tournament, will be playing in Texas this week instead.

While there are not any names from the current world top 50 in this year’s field, it perhaps offers a greater opportunity to those competing to win their share of the $2m purse, which is up from last year’s $1.5m. Meanwhile, the winner will earn $333,330.

See the full prize money breakdown and field below. 

Qatar Masters Prize Money

Position
1st$333,330
2nd$220,220
3rd$125,200
4th$100,000
5th$84,800
6th$70,000
7th$60,000
8th$50,000
9th$44,800
10th$40,000
11th$36,800
12th$34,400
13th$32,200
14th$30,600
15th$29,400
16th$28,200
17th$27,000
18th$25,800
19th$24,800
20th$24,000
21st$23,200
22nd$22,600
23rd$22,000
24th$21,400
25th$20,800
26th$20,200
27th$19,600
28th$19,000
29th$18,400
30th$17,800
31st$17,200
32nd$16,600
33rd$16,000
34th$15,400
35th$15,000
36th$14,600
37th$14,200
38th$13,800
39th$13,300
40th$13,000
41st$12,600
42nd$12,200
43rd$11,800
44th$11,400
45th$11,000
46th$10,600
47th$10,200
48th$9,800
49th$9,400
50th$9,000
51st$8,600
52nd$8,200
53rd$7,800
54th$7,400
55th$7,000
56th$6,600
57th$6,200
58th$6,000
59th$5,800
60th$5,600
61st$5,400
62nd$5,200
63rd$5,000
64th$4,800
65th$4,600

Qatar Masters Field

  • Al Kaabi, Saleh
  • Al Kurdi, Shergo
  • Al-Shahrani, Ali
  • Angles, Pep
  • Antcliff, Maverick
  • Armitage, Marcus
  • Arnaus, Adri
  • Becker, Oliver
  • Bertasio, Nino
  • Besseling, Wil
  • Bjerregaard, Lucas
  • Broberg, Kristoffer
  • Brown, Steven
  • Brun, Julien
  • Burmester, Dean
  • Caldwell, Jonathan
  • Campillo, Jorge
  • Canizares, Alejandro
  • Canter, Laurie
  • Catlin, John
  • Chesters, Ashley
  • Cockerill, Aaron
  • Coetzee, George
  • Coupland, Dave
  • Crocker, Sean
  • De Jager, Louis
  • Drysdale, David
  • Du Plessis, Hennie
  • Easton, Bryce
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Farr, Oliver
  • Ferguson, Ewen
  • Fichardt, Darren
  • Fisher, Oliver
  • Fisher, Ross
  • Forrest, Grant
  • Gagli, Lorenzo
  • Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
  • Gavins, Daniel
  • Green, Gavin
  • Guerrier, Julien
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Harding, Justin
  • Heisele, Sebastian
  • Helligkilde, Marcus
  • Hend, Scott
  • Hidalgo, Angel
  • Hill, Calum
  • Horsey, David
  • Howell, David
  • Howie, Craig
  • Huizing, Daan
  • Janewattananond, Jazz
  • Jordan, Matthew
  • Kawamura, Masahiro
  • Kearney, Niall
  • Kieffer, Maximilian
  • Kim, Joohyung
  • Kim, Sihwan
  • Kinhult, Marcus
  • Kjeldsen, Soren
  • Kofstad, Espen
  • Korhonen, Mikko
  • Kruyswijk, Jacques
  • Lacroix, Frederic
  • Lagergren, Joakim
  • Langasque, Romain
  • Laporta, Francesco
  • Larrazabal, Pablo
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Lee, Taechee
  • Lemke, Niklas
  • Leon, Hugo
  • Lieser, Ondrej
  • Lombard, Zander
  • Long, Hurly
  • Marjan, Ahmed
  • Mathiesen, Mikkel
  • McEvoy, Richard
  • McGowan, Ross
  • Meronk, Adrian
  • Migliozzi, Guido
  • Molinari, Edoardo
  • Murray, Zach
  • Nemecz, Lukas
  • Nienaber, Wilco
  • Olesen, Thorbjorn
  • Ormsby, Wade
  • Otaegui, Adrian
  • Paisley, Chris
  • Paratore, Renato
  • Paul, Yannik
  • Pavan, Andrea
  • Pavon, Matthieu
  • Pepperell, Eddie
  • Pigem, Carlos
  • Porteous, Garrick
  • Porteuos, Hayden
  • Pulkkanen, Tapio
  • Quiros, Alvaro
  • Rebula, Jovan
  • Rock, Robert
  • Roussel, Robin
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Salhab, Faisal
  • Samooja, Kalle
  • Santos, Ricardo
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Scrivener, Jason
  • Senior, Jack
  • Sharma, Shubhankar
  • Sharvin, Cormac
  • Shinkwin, Callum
  • Singh Brar, Jack
  • Sjoholm, Joel
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Soderberg, Sebastian
  • Southgate, Matthew
  • Stalter, Joel
  • Stone, Brandon
  • Storm, Graeme
  • Sullivan, Andy
  • Tarrio, Santiago
  • Valimaki, Sami
  • Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
  • Walters, Justin
  • Waring, Paul
  • Warren, Marc
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Wilson, Oliver
  • Winther, Jeff
  • Wood, Chris
  • Wrisdale, Jordan
  • Wu, Ashun
  • Yongcharoenchai, Suradit
  • Zhang, Huilin

What Is The Tournament Purse For The Qatar Masters

The tournament purse for the 2022 Qatar Masters is $2m – up from $1.5m last year. Of that, the winner will earn $333,330. This is an identical purse to earlier tournaments the Ras al Khaimah Championship and the Ras al Khaimah Classic.

Who Will Be Playing In The Qatar Masters?

With Richard Bland and Thomas Pieters competing in this week’s WGC Match Play in Texas, players to look out for included Jordan Smith, Antoine Rozner, Dean Burmester, Ashun Wu and Pablo Larrazabal. Shaun Norris, who won last week’s Steyn City Championship, is not playing.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.