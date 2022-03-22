Qatar Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The par-72 Doha Golf Club is the venue for the 2022 Qatar Masters, and last year’s winner will be back to defend his title.

The course, which opened in 1997, is known for its eight strategically positioned lakes, limestone formations and long, lush fairways. It’s the first time the tournament has been held at the course since 2019, having been hosted at Education City Golf Club for the past two years. Last year, Frenchman Antoine Rozner took the title by a single shot when he holed an incredible 60-foot putt at the final hole, and he’ll be back this year hoping to perform similar heroics.

Other players to look out for include South African Justin Harding, who won the last time the tournament was held in Doha, bookies’ favourite Dean Burmester, and Englishman Jordan Smith, who has finished runner-up twice in 2022 so far, most recently at the MyGolfLife Open earlier in the month. With this year's tournament rescheduled from February because of Covid restrictions, it coincides with the WGC-Match Play in Austin. As a result, the field is slightly weaker than usual. Indeed, Belgian Thomas Pieters and Englishman Richard Bland, who both competed in last year’s tournament, will be playing in Texas this week instead.

While there are not any names from the current world top 50 in this year’s field, it perhaps offers a greater opportunity to those competing to win their share of the $2m purse, which is up from last year’s $1.5m. Meanwhile, the winner will earn $333,330.

See the full prize money breakdown and field below.

Qatar Masters Prize Money

Position 1st $333,330 2nd $220,220 3rd $125,200 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $15,000 36th $14,600 37th $14,200 38th $13,800 39th $13,300 40th $13,000 41st $12,600 42nd $12,200 43rd $11,800 44th $11,400 45th $11,000 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,400 55th $7,000 56th $6,600 57th $6,200 58th $6,000 59th $5,800 60th $5,600 61st $5,400 62nd $5,200 63rd $5,000 64th $4,800 65th $4,600

Qatar Masters Field

Al Kaabi, Saleh

Al Kurdi, Shergo

Al-Shahrani, Ali

Angles, Pep

Antcliff, Maverick

Armitage, Marcus

Arnaus, Adri

Becker, Oliver

Bertasio, Nino

Besseling, Wil

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Broberg, Kristoffer

Brown, Steven

Brun, Julien

Burmester, Dean

Caldwell, Jonathan

Campillo, Jorge

Canizares, Alejandro

Canter, Laurie

Catlin, John

Chesters, Ashley

Cockerill, Aaron

Coetzee, George

Coupland, Dave

Crocker, Sean

De Jager, Louis

Drysdale, David

Du Plessis, Hennie

Easton, Bryce

Elvira, Nacho

Farr, Oliver

Ferguson, Ewen

Fichardt, Darren

Fisher, Oliver

Fisher, Ross

Forrest, Grant

Gagli, Lorenzo

Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo

Gavins, Daniel

Green, Gavin

Guerrier, Julien

Hanna, Chase

Harding, Justin

Heisele, Sebastian

Helligkilde, Marcus

Hend, Scott

Hidalgo, Angel

Hill, Calum

Horsey, David

Howell, David

Howie, Craig

Huizing, Daan

Janewattananond, Jazz

Jordan, Matthew

Kawamura, Masahiro

Kearney, Niall

Kieffer, Maximilian

Kim, Joohyung

Kim, Sihwan

Kinhult, Marcus

Kjeldsen, Soren

Kofstad, Espen

Korhonen, Mikko

Kruyswijk, Jacques

Lacroix, Frederic

Lagergren, Joakim

Langasque, Romain

Laporta, Francesco

Larrazabal, Pablo

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, Taechee

Lemke, Niklas

Leon, Hugo

Lieser, Ondrej

Lombard, Zander

Long, Hurly

Marjan, Ahmed

Mathiesen, Mikkel

McEvoy, Richard

McGowan, Ross

Meronk, Adrian

Migliozzi, Guido

Molinari, Edoardo

Murray, Zach

Nemecz, Lukas

Nienaber, Wilco

Olesen, Thorbjorn

Ormsby, Wade

Otaegui, Adrian

Paisley, Chris

Paratore, Renato

Paul, Yannik

Pavan, Andrea

Pavon, Matthieu

Pepperell, Eddie

Pigem, Carlos

Porteous, Garrick

Porteuos, Hayden

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Quiros, Alvaro

Rebula, Jovan

Rock, Robert

Roussel, Robin

Rozner, Antoine

Salhab, Faisal

Samooja, Kalle

Santos, Ricardo

Schmid, Matti

Schneider, Marcel

Scrivener, Jason

Senior, Jack

Sharma, Shubhankar

Sharvin, Cormac

Shinkwin, Callum

Singh Brar, Jack

Sjoholm, Joel

Smith, Jordan

Soderberg, Sebastian

Southgate, Matthew

Stalter, Joel

Stone, Brandon

Storm, Graeme

Sullivan, Andy

Tarrio, Santiago

Valimaki, Sami

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Walters, Justin

Waring, Paul

Warren, Marc

Whitnell, Dale

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Winther, Jeff

Wood, Chris

Wrisdale, Jordan

Wu, Ashun

Yongcharoenchai, Suradit

Zhang, Huilin

What Is The Tournament Purse For The Qatar Masters The tournament purse for the 2022 Qatar Masters is $2m – up from $1.5m last year. Of that, the winner will earn $333,330. This is an identical purse to earlier tournaments the Ras al Khaimah Championship and the Ras al Khaimah Classic.