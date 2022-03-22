Qatar Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field
The DP World Tour heads to Doha, where a larger purse than last year is on offer
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The par-72 Doha Golf Club is the venue for the 2022 Qatar Masters, and last year’s winner will be back to defend his title.
The course, which opened in 1997, is known for its eight strategically positioned lakes, limestone formations and long, lush fairways. It’s the first time the tournament has been held at the course since 2019, having been hosted at Education City Golf Club for the past two years. Last year, Frenchman Antoine Rozner took the title by a single shot when he holed an incredible 60-foot putt at the final hole, and he’ll be back this year hoping to perform similar heroics.
Other players to look out for include South African Justin Harding, who won the last time the tournament was held in Doha, bookies’ favourite Dean Burmester, and Englishman Jordan Smith, who has finished runner-up twice in 2022 so far, most recently at the MyGolfLife Open earlier in the month. With this year's tournament rescheduled from February because of Covid restrictions, it coincides with the WGC-Match Play in Austin. As a result, the field is slightly weaker than usual. Indeed, Belgian Thomas Pieters and Englishman Richard Bland, who both competed in last year’s tournament, will be playing in Texas this week instead.
While there are not any names from the current world top 50 in this year’s field, it perhaps offers a greater opportunity to those competing to win their share of the $2m purse, which is up from last year’s $1.5m. Meanwhile, the winner will earn $333,330.
See the full prize money breakdown and field below.
Qatar Masters Prize Money
|Position
|1st
|$333,330
|2nd
|$220,220
|3rd
|$125,200
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$15,000
|36th
|$14,600
|37th
|$14,200
|38th
|$13,800
|39th
|$13,300
|40th
|$13,000
|41st
|$12,600
|42nd
|$12,200
|43rd
|$11,800
|44th
|$11,400
|45th
|$11,000
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,400
|55th
|$7,000
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,200
|58th
|$6,000
|59th
|$5,800
|60th
|$5,600
|61st
|$5,400
|62nd
|$5,200
|63rd
|$5,000
|64th
|$4,800
|65th
|$4,600
Qatar Masters Field
- Al Kaabi, Saleh
- Al Kurdi, Shergo
- Al-Shahrani, Ali
- Angles, Pep
- Antcliff, Maverick
- Armitage, Marcus
- Arnaus, Adri
- Becker, Oliver
- Bertasio, Nino
- Besseling, Wil
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Broberg, Kristoffer
- Brown, Steven
- Brun, Julien
- Burmester, Dean
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Campillo, Jorge
- Canizares, Alejandro
- Canter, Laurie
- Catlin, John
- Chesters, Ashley
- Cockerill, Aaron
- Coetzee, George
- Coupland, Dave
- Crocker, Sean
- De Jager, Louis
- Drysdale, David
- Du Plessis, Hennie
- Easton, Bryce
- Elvira, Nacho
- Farr, Oliver
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Fichardt, Darren
- Fisher, Oliver
- Fisher, Ross
- Forrest, Grant
- Gagli, Lorenzo
- Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
- Gavins, Daniel
- Green, Gavin
- Guerrier, Julien
- Hanna, Chase
- Harding, Justin
- Heisele, Sebastian
- Helligkilde, Marcus
- Hend, Scott
- Hidalgo, Angel
- Hill, Calum
- Horsey, David
- Howell, David
- Howie, Craig
- Huizing, Daan
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Jordan, Matthew
- Kawamura, Masahiro
- Kearney, Niall
- Kieffer, Maximilian
- Kim, Joohyung
- Kim, Sihwan
- Kinhult, Marcus
- Kjeldsen, Soren
- Kofstad, Espen
- Korhonen, Mikko
- Kruyswijk, Jacques
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Lagergren, Joakim
- Langasque, Romain
- Laporta, Francesco
- Larrazabal, Pablo
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, Taechee
- Lemke, Niklas
- Leon, Hugo
- Lieser, Ondrej
- Lombard, Zander
- Long, Hurly
- Marjan, Ahmed
- Mathiesen, Mikkel
- McEvoy, Richard
- McGowan, Ross
- Meronk, Adrian
- Migliozzi, Guido
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Murray, Zach
- Nemecz, Lukas
- Nienaber, Wilco
- Olesen, Thorbjorn
- Ormsby, Wade
- Otaegui, Adrian
- Paisley, Chris
- Paratore, Renato
- Paul, Yannik
- Pavan, Andrea
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pepperell, Eddie
- Pigem, Carlos
- Porteous, Garrick
- Porteuos, Hayden
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Quiros, Alvaro
- Rebula, Jovan
- Rock, Robert
- Roussel, Robin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Salhab, Faisal
- Samooja, Kalle
- Santos, Ricardo
- Schmid, Matti
- Schneider, Marcel
- Scrivener, Jason
- Senior, Jack
- Sharma, Shubhankar
- Sharvin, Cormac
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Singh Brar, Jack
- Sjoholm, Joel
- Smith, Jordan
- Soderberg, Sebastian
- Southgate, Matthew
- Stalter, Joel
- Stone, Brandon
- Storm, Graeme
- Sullivan, Andy
- Tarrio, Santiago
- Valimaki, Sami
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Walters, Justin
- Waring, Paul
- Warren, Marc
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wilson, Andrew
- Wilson, Oliver
- Winther, Jeff
- Wood, Chris
- Wrisdale, Jordan
- Wu, Ashun
- Yongcharoenchai, Suradit
- Zhang, Huilin
What Is The Tournament Purse For The Qatar Masters
The tournament purse for the 2022 Qatar Masters is $2m – up from $1.5m last year. Of that, the winner will earn $333,330. This is an identical purse to earlier tournaments the Ras al Khaimah Championship and the Ras al Khaimah Classic.
Who Will Be Playing In The Qatar Masters?
With Richard Bland and Thomas Pieters competing in this week’s WGC Match Play in Texas, players to look out for included Jordan Smith, Antoine Rozner, Dean Burmester, Ashun Wu and Pablo Larrazabal. Shaun Norris, who won last week’s Steyn City Championship, is not playing.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
How Launch Angle And Power Are Linked
Understanding how launch angle and power are linked can help you hit it further without swinging any harder
By John Jacobs • Published
-
Best Distance Irons
If you're looking to invest in a new set of irons to get added distance, check out this selection of our current favourites
By Fergus Bisset • Published