Protestors Storm 18th Green In Final Moments Of Travelers Championship

At the Travelers Championship, we were treated to a thrilling finish that saw good friends, Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim, battle it out for the final Signature Event of 2024.

However, following an excellent shot from Kim, who needed a birdie to pull himself alongside Scheffler, Extinction Rebellion protestors stormed the 18th green and used a chalk-like substance to cover the putting surface in the pivotal moment.

🚨🎨🛢️#WATCH: Multiple Just Stop Oil protesters STORM the 18th green at TPC River Highlands (via @SchefflerLegion)pic.twitter.com/qtcwVBAoj9June 23, 2024

Earlier on Sunday, Extinction Rebellion (XR) protesters decided to block the entrance into the International Golf Club at the KLM Open, with police called to the golf course.

The incident in the Netherlands meant that the final group eventually teed off at 3pm local time, two hours after their original tee time of 1pm. However, at the Travelers Championship, play got underway around 10 minutes after the incident occurred, as those involved were arrested by Connecticut Police around the 18th.

In regards to what the protestors were indeed protesting about, pictures were released which showed multiple individuals wearing T-shirts with: "No golf on a dying planet", with the final green showered in red and white chalk.

Following the incident at the 18th, a press release from Extinction Rebellion was released, which claimed that: "On Sunday June 23, in a disruption far less severe than that of any extreme weather event, notably the previous day’s lightning strike, Extinction Rebellion activists interrupted play at Travelers Championship, as Scottie Scheffler was playing at the 18th hole".

"With this action, Extinction Rebellion is NOT protesting any individual or organization. Rather, the protest highlights the worldwide danger of climate breakdown".

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the moment, Scheffler just missed his birdie putt and, needing to hole his birdie attempt, Kim stroked the ball into the middle of the cup to pull alongside the World No.1 and head to a playoff.

As the pair signed their scorecards, it was decided that a new hole would be cut at TPC River Highlands, specifically away from the damage, with both Scheffler and Kim heading back up the 18th for the playoff, with Scheffler eventually getting over the line to win.

As mentioned, we saw protests at the KLM Open, but it's not the first time we have seen protests at golf events. Back in 2023, Just Stop Oil targeted both The Open at Royal Liverpool and AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath. Arrests were made on both occasions, with Just Stop Oil also appearing at other sporting events like the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, the tennis at Wimbledon and an Ashes Test at Lord's.