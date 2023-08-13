Protestors Target AIG Women's Open At Walton Heath

The protestors were spotted on the 17th green as the final group of Lilia Vu and Charley Hull finished their rounds

Protestors let off flares at AIG Women's Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

As the final round of the AIG Women's Open came to its conclusion, protestors were seen disrupting play on the par 3 17th hole, with the final group of Charley Hull and eventual winner, Lilia Vu, affected as they finished their rounds.

On the broadcast, it seemed that two individuals were led away by police, who were on the grounds at Walton Heath, with one protestor yielding a number of canisters which were full of colored powder, whilst another held a flag which seemed to have a slogan etched across it.

A protestor is led off at Walton Heath

Two protestors are led off the grounds at Walton Heath 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having just played a pitch shot, Hull was seen walking up to the green when the protestors ran onto the putting surface. From there, a plume of smoke covered the area, with Vu having to run around to avoid it.

Although unclear who the protestors are, individuals from Just Stop Oil were arrested at The Open at Royal Liverpool in July, with the group already disrupting several sporting events this year, including the World Snooker in Sheffield, tennis at Wimbledon and an Ashes Test at Lord's.

After the individuals were removed, Vu was able to take her putt with the American just missing as she held a comfortable margin. At the time of the protest, fans could be heard shouting at the individuals who stormed the green.

Following the incident, Vu didn't seem phased whatsoever, with the 26-year-old finding the fairway with her tee shot and the green with her approach. Not only that, but Vu ended up holing the lengthy birdie putt to put the winning advantage at six strokes over Hull.

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸