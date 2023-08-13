Protestors Target AIG Women's Open At Walton Heath
The protestors were spotted on the 17th green as the final group of Lilia Vu and Charley Hull finished their rounds
As the final round of the AIG Women's Open came to its conclusion, protestors were seen disrupting play on the par 3 17th hole, with the final group of Charley Hull and eventual winner, Lilia Vu, affected as they finished their rounds.
On the broadcast, it seemed that two individuals were led away by police, who were on the grounds at Walton Heath, with one protestor yielding a number of canisters which were full of colored powder, whilst another held a flag which seemed to have a slogan etched across it.
Having just played a pitch shot, Hull was seen walking up to the green when the protestors ran onto the putting surface. From there, a plume of smoke covered the area, with Vu having to run around to avoid it.
Although unclear who the protestors are, individuals from Just Stop Oil were arrested at The Open at Royal Liverpool in July, with the group already disrupting several sporting events this year, including the World Snooker in Sheffield, tennis at Wimbledon and an Ashes Test at Lord's.
After the individuals were removed, Vu was able to take her putt with the American just missing as she held a comfortable margin. At the time of the protest, fans could be heard shouting at the individuals who stormed the green.
Following the incident, Vu didn't seem phased whatsoever, with the 26-year-old finding the fairway with her tee shot and the green with her approach. Not only that, but Vu ended up holing the lengthy birdie putt to put the winning advantage at six strokes over Hull.
