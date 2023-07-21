Just Stop Oil Protesters Target The Open At Royal Liverpool

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Just Stop Oil protesters were removed by security on day two of The Open at Royal Liverpool. Reportedly three supporters of the movement attempted to disrupt the Open and they were then taken away at around 12.20pm.

There is footage of American player Billy Horschel helping to detain a protester by the 17th green and there is evidence of the trademark orange smoke on the par-3 green.

The protesters have already disrupted several sporting events this year, including the World Snooker in Sheffield, tennis at Wimbledon and an Ashes Test at Lord's.

There will be no more holes in one when our society collapses. We must stop our government’s 100 new oil and gas licenses before they go on to cause more harm. https://t.co/HaNZKBsfLF pic.twitter.com/ZLDAgOqj5XJuly 21, 2023 See more

At the start of the week the R&A’s chief executive Martin Slumbers admitted that there had been a threat last year but that there had been no word from anyone ahead of this year.

“We had a very credible threat that was reported to us through a journalist who very kindly and responsibly informed us that one of the most senior players in the field was going to be targeted by an environmental activist. This year we've had no direct intelligence. We have significant security procedures in place. We work clearly with the law enforcement agencies, and we'll wait and see what happens.

"You will have seen that we advised the players, please don't get involved, and I stand by that. We have enough things in place to be able to deal with it. Beyond that, I think security matters I need to keep confidential.”

In a statement earlier in the week, Chief Superintendent Mark Wiggins of Merseyside Police explained the huge amount of work undertaken in conjunction with The R&A to ensure the event runs smoothly.

“The public should expect to see high visibility policing across the event as we complement and support other security agencies. There are a number of plans and processes in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to spectators and local residents and businesses," he said.

“Anti-social behaviour, disorder and criminal activity will not be tolerated, and we will be robust with anyone who behaves in such a manner. Visitors can help the organisers by giving themselves extra time to get to the course, arriving in good time and limiting the number of bags and other items they bring along.

"They should also expect to undergo the normal security checks, including bag searches.”

@NoLayingUp Billy Horschel turning a protester over to police needs to be taken into Ryder Cup consideration. pic.twitter.com/1rP6yfucazJuly 21, 2023 See more

Chief Superintendent Wiggins went on to explain that there will also be plain clothes officers operating at Hoylake.

“Additionally, we will be deploying Project Servator officers in uniform and plain-clothes. These officers are specially trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone may have criminal intent, such as gathering information that may help them plan or prepare to commit a crime,” he said.

“During deployments, officers will encourage the public, including people working in local businesses and event security staff, to be extra eyes and ears, and report anything suspicious. If you do see a Project Servator deployment, there's nothing to worry about. Feel free to talk to officers, they will be happy to explain what they are doing.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Open at Royal Liverpool has been targeted by protesters before. In 2006, Fathers for Justice campaigners threw purple dye onto the 18th green at the end of the final round.