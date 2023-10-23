Pro Who Was Snubbed For Ryder Cup Says US Split Reports ‘Broke My Heart’
Lucas Glover has addressed a report that the Team USA locker room was splintered during its defeat at Marco Simone
Lucas Glover has responded to a report that the US Ryder Cup team was split during its defeat to Team Europe at Marco Simone, saying it "broke my heart."
The 43-year-old can count himself unfortunate to have missed out on a maiden appearance in the biennial match after back-to-back wins in the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship in the lead-up to the announcement of captain Zach Johnson's wildcards.
In an interview with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, he began by saying he thinks he could have benefitted the team. He said: “It’s easy to say three weeks after, two weeks after and unfortunately they lost, but yeah, I would have liked to have been there and I think I could have brought some different things to the table.”
In the end, the efforts of the Americans to retain the trophy were in vain with a 16.5 to 11.5 loss, while the challenge was also mired in controversy following the report that Patrick Cantlay had led a split in a fractured US team over the lack of payment for its players. Cantlay later dismissed the report as “complete lies” and “totally unfounded,” but Glover suggested there was some truth in the notion that all was not well in the US locker room.
The Ryder Cup didn't fall the Americans' way, but the result isn't the only thing about the event that saddened @Lucas_Glover_.He talked about the drama on the U.S. side w/Taylor Zarzour.Catch a special edition of The Players Show FRI at 6pm ET or anytime on the SiriusXM App! pic.twitter.com/vlTIkloIVgOctober 20, 2023
He continued: “It broke my heart the week after to hear about how splintered the room was and things about money and different things. That’s not at all what the Ryder Cup stands for. I’m not just going on what I’ve read and been told. I talked to some people that were there in the fight and it breaks my heart to hear that."
Regardless of the accuracy of the report, the discussion over whether players should be paid for their participation in the match continued after the event.
In an interview with The Times, the father of another member of the team, Xander Schauffele, said his son was nearly kicked off the team over a contract dispute and on the issue of payment for US Ryder Cup players said: “I think we have to have a meaningful conversation about it.”
Before last week’s ZOZO Championship, Schauffele defended his dad over his comments, remarking in a press conference: “I don't think he ever really spoke directly to what you're referring to in terms of players getting paid. He just said it should be either or, not really as confusing as it is.”
Whether the issue of payment for players will be raised in the future is uncertain, but, as far as Glover is concerned, it's not appropriate for the Ryder Cup. He concluded: "That's not what it’s about, that’s not what it stands for, and it’s not why I want to play on that team.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
