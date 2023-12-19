Pro Endures Brutal Q-School Finish To Miss Out On Korn Ferry Tour Starts

Golf can be a cruel game – just ask Julian Suri.

Going into the final round of the PGA Tour Q-School at the Sawgrass Country Club, Suri was well in contention for guaranteed starts on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour, and possibly even a PGA Tour card.

For the first time in a decade, PGA Tour cards were on offer for the top five finishers at the PGA Tour Q-School, while the next 40 finishers, plus ties, would be exempt for the Korn Ferry Tour next year.

Suri, who has played most of his professional golf on the DP World Tour, put himself in a strong position to contend for those coveted spots after shooting a 68 on Saturday to sit tied for 10th at five-under after three rounds – two shots behind fifth place.

However, the 32-year-old American struggled in his fourth round to fall down the leaderboard, shooting five over in his first 17 holes, but still only needed a par on the par-4 18th to secure Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2024.

Then disaster struck on the 18th as Suri blew up with a costly triple bogey to fall from T45 to T72, losing out on Korn Ferry Tour status for next season.

After almost finding the water, Suri shanked his approach out of bounds and would end up ballooning to an eight-over 78 for the day to fall 62 spots down the leaderboard.

Golf is unrelenting.Julian Suri makes triple bogey on the final hole to fall from T45 to T71, losing guaranteed starts on the #KornFerryTour for next season.

Suri, who has one win on the DP World Tour, doesn’t have full status in Europe and will likely play a hybrid schedule of events on the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour in 2024.

He finished T8th in his most recent start at the Australian Open and recorded three top-three finishes on the Challenge Tour this year, seeing his world ranking rise from outside of the top 1,000 to 430th.

Australian Harrison Endycott took out the tournament win to earn his PGA Tour card along with fellow top-five finishers Trace Crowe, Blaine Hale Jr, Raul Pereda and Hayden Springer.