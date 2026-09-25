Presidents Cup 2026 Day 2 Pairings: Friday Foursomes Matches
Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns are out first again for Team USA in Friday's Presidents Cup foursomes matches, with a blockbuster battle in the final match of the day at Medinah
Team USA took a narrow 3-2 advantage from Thursday's opening four ball matches at the Presidents Cup, and Brandt Snedeker has kept his lead-off pairing for Friday's foursomes.
Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns finally got their first win as a pairing for Team USA at the fifth time of asking, and they're again going out in the first of Friday's five matches.
The Americans will face an all-Canadian duo this time around as Corey Conners and Nick Taylor will lead out Geoff Ogilviy's International Team.
It's the tougher format on Friday with the alternate shot foursomes putting a lot more pressure on players than Thursday's opening four balls.
There's a new pairing for the USA going out second, with debutant Jacob Bridgeman partnering Russell Henley to take on South Korean Sungjae Im and Japan's former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.
Matsuyama was a winner on Thursday with compatriot Ryo Hisatsune as they took down Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele 3&1.
Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa beat Ryan Fox and Adam Scott on Thursday - and Fox will get his chance for swift revenge as he takes on the same American duo again but this time alongside Min Woo Lee.
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Scott goes out with South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout this time in match four against Cameron Young and Justin Thomas - who partnered young Jackson Koivun to victory in his debut.
The anchor match looks a beauty too - with Thursday winners Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim staying together and facing the crack American partnership of Xander Schuaffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Presidents Cup Friday foursomes pairings
Times in ET/BST
- Match 1 2:05pm (7:05pm): Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor
- Match 2 2:19pm (7:19pm): Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman vs. Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama
- Match 3 2:33pm(7:33pm): Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa vs. Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee
- Match 4 2:47pm (7:47pm): Justin Thomas and Cameron Young vs. Adam Scott and Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Match 5 3:01pm (8:01pm): Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim
How To Watch Presidents Cup 2026
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Date
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Round
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US Broadcast
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Thu
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Round 1
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12pm-9pm (Golf Channel/GC Mobile)
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Fri
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Round 2
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2pm-9pm (Golf Channel/GC Mobile)
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Sat
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Rounds 3 & 4
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8am-9am (Golf Channel/GC Mobile); 9am-7pm (NBC/Peacock)
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Sun
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Round 5
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12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)
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Date
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Round
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UK Broadcast
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Thu
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Round 1
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From 5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
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Fri
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Round 2
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From 5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
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Sat
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Rounds 3 & 4
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From 12pm (Sky Sports Golf)
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Sun
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Round 5
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From 4pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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