Presidents Cup 2026 Day 2 Pairings: Friday Foursomes Matches

Team USA took a narrow 3-2 advantage from Thursday's opening four ball matches at the Presidents Cup, and Brandt Snedeker has kept his lead-off pairing for Friday's foursomes.

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns finally got their first win as a pairing for Team USA at the fifth time of asking, and they're again going out in the first of Friday's five matches.

The Americans will face an all-Canadian duo this time around as Corey Conners and Nick Taylor will lead out Geoff Ogilviy's International Team.

It's the tougher format on Friday with the alternate shot foursomes putting a lot more pressure on players than Thursday's opening four balls.

There's a new pairing for the USA going out second, with debutant Jacob Bridgeman partnering Russell Henley to take on South Korean Sungjae Im and Japan's former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Matsuyama was a winner on Thursday with compatriot Ryo Hisatsune as they took down Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele 3&1.

Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa beat Ryan Fox and Adam Scott on Thursday - and Fox will get his chance for swift revenge as he takes on the same American duo again but this time alongside Min Woo Lee.

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Scott goes out with South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout this time in match four against Cameron Young and Justin Thomas - who partnered young Jackson Koivun to victory in his debut.

The anchor match looks a beauty too - with Thursday winners Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim staying together and facing the crack American partnership of Xander Schuaffele and Patrick Cantlay.

Presidents Cup Friday foursomes pairings

Times in ET/BST

Match 1 2:05pm (7:05pm): Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs. Corey Conners and Nick Taylor Match 2 2:19pm (7:19pm): Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman vs. Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama

Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman vs. Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama Match 3 2:33pm(7:33pm): Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa vs. Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee

Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa vs. Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee Match 4 2:47pm (7:47pm): Justin Thomas and Cameron Young vs. Adam Scott and Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Justin Thomas and Cameron Young vs. Adam Scott and Christiaan Bezuidenhout Match 5 3:01pm (8:01pm): Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay vs. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim

How To Watch Presidents Cup 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full US TV schedule Date Round US Broadcast Thu Round 1 12pm-9pm (Golf Channel/GC Mobile) Fri Round 2 2pm-9pm (Golf Channel/GC Mobile) Sat Rounds 3 & 4 8am-9am (Golf Channel/GC Mobile); 9am-7pm (NBC/Peacock) Sun Round 5 12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)