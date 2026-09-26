Presidents Cup 2026 Day 3 Pairings: Saturday Four-Ball Matches

History may not be on the Internationals’ side, with 13 defeats in 15 editions of the Presidents Cup against the USA.

However, Geoff Ogilvy’s team has a significant advantage heading into day three at Medinah thanks to a stunning foursomes session on Friday.

The day started with Brandt Snedeker’s hosts holding a 3-2 lead following the opening day of foursomes, but for the second consecutive edition of the match, Friday had a sting in the tail for the US.

Two years ago at Royal Montreal, the Internationals fought back from a 5-0 drubbing in the four-ball session to return the favour with a whitewash of the US in the foursomes on day two.

They repeated that feat on day two in Chicago, and this time it sent the Internationals into a 7-3 lead ahead of Saturday’s four-ball and foursomes sessions.

Sungjae Im and Hideki Matsuyama secured the first point of the day for the Internationals with a 3&2 win over Russell Henley and Jacob Bridgeman.

That drew the Internationals level in the match, but it soon got better when Corey Conners and Nick Taylor claimed a 1-up win over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

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Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee then beat Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark by the same score before Adam Scott and Christiaan Bezuidenhout secured a 3&2 win over Justin Thomas and Cameron Young.

Ryan Fox and Min Woo Lee beat Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim completed the rout with a 4&3 win over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele after the latter missed a short putt to extend the match.

With their tails up, the Internationals will be determined to press home their advantage, although the US will know a strong four-ball session on Saturday morning will see them right back in it.

The four-ball session gets underway at 8:02am ET (1:02pm BST) with Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun vs Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im.

Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune won their four-ball match on Thursday, and they team up again to take on Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns in the last of the four matches, starting at 8:56am ET (1:56pm BST).

Presidents Cup Saturday Four-Ball Pairings

Times in ET/BST

Match 11 8:02am (1:02pm): Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun vs. Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im

Justin Thomas and Jackson Koivun vs. Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im Match 12 8:20am (1:20pm): Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark vs. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim

Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark vs. Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim Match 13 8:38am (1:38pm): Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young vs. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners

Chris Gotterup and Cameron Young vs. Nick Taylor and Corey Conners Match 14 8:56am (1:56pm): Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune

How To Watch Presidents Cup 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full US TV schedule Date Round US Broadcast Sat Rounds 3 & 4 8am-9am (Golf Channel/GC Mobile); 9am-7pm (NBC/Peacock) Sun Round 5 12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)