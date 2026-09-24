Presidents Cup 2026 Day 1 Pairings: Thursday Four Ball Matches
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and his buddy Sam Burns will lead the way for Team USA in Thursday's opening four ball matches at the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah
The Presidents Cup begins on Thursday at Medinah with five four ball matches taking place on the opening morning of battle between Team USA and the Internationals.
Team USA return to the scene of that epic 2012 Ryder Cup disaster just outside Chicago hoping for much better fortunes as Brandt Snedeker's side look to continue their dominance over the International team.
And Snedeker has gone big to start off with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leading from the front as he plays alongside his buddy Sam Burns in the USA's first four ball pairing.
Geoff Ogilvy sends out a pretty exciting looking partnership himself with Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im heading out in the first of five four ball matches in the opening session.
Five foursome matches will then take place on Friday at Medinah, before two sessions on Saturday containing both formats and the Sunday singles - with the first to 15.5 points winning the Presidents Cup.
The USA, who have won 13 of the 15 previous editions with just one defeat and one tie, are huge favourites once again at Medinah.
Snedeker will hope Burns can get the best out of Scheffler, who has a surprisingly poor record in team golf with a 6-11-4 return across his Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Cameron Young, who impressed at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, is paired with Xander Schauffele to take on Japanese duo Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune in Thursday's second match.
And 21-year-old Jackson Koivun will make his Presidents Cup debut a little over three months after claiming his second NCAA title with Auburn.
Koivun, who played in the Junior Presidents Cup just four years ago as a high school senior, has been given the experienced Justin Thomas as a partner for his first taste of senior team golf with the USA.
Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria will be taking on Thomas and Koivun in match three.
Ogilvy will be hoping former Masters champion Adam Scott and newly crowned Open champion Ryan Fox will form a crack partnership this week - their first task is to take on fellow Major champions Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.
And Thursday's final pairing sees the bundle of energy that is Tom Kim partnered with Si Woo Kim to take on Chris Gotterup and Patrick Cantlay.
Having Tom Kim facing Cantlay is very much a fire and ice battle for the anchor match of the session.
Presidents Cup day 1 four ball pairings
Times in ET/BST
- Match 1 (12:35pm/5.35pm): Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns v Min Woo Lee/Sungjae Im
- Match 2 (12:53pm/5.53pm): Cameron Young/Xander Schauffele v Hideki Matsuyama/Ryo Hisatsune
- Match 3 (1:11pm/6.11pm): Justin Thomas/Jackson Koivun v Corey Conners/Nico Echavarria
- Match 4 (1:29pm/6.29pm): Wyndham Clark/Collin Morikawa v Ryan Fox/Adam Scott
- Match 5 (1:47pm/6.47pm): Chris Gotterup/Patrick Cantlay v Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim
How to watch the 2026 Presidents Cup on TV
|
Date
|
Round
|
US Broadcast
|
Thu
|
Round 1
|
12pm-9pm (Golf Channel/GC Mobile)
|
Fri
|
Round 2
|
2pm-9pm (Golf Channel/GC Mobile)
|
Sat
|
Rounds 3 & 4
|
8am-9am (Golf Channel/GC Mobile); 9am-7pm (NBC/Peacock)
|
Sun
|
Round 5
|
12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)
|
Date
|
Round
|
UK Broadcast
|
Thu
|
Round 1
|
From 5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
|
Fri
|
Round 2
|
From 5.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
|
Sat
|
Rounds 3 & 4
|
From 12pm (Sky Sports Golf)
|
Sun
|
Round 5
|
From 4pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.