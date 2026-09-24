Presidents Cup 2026 Day 1 Pairings: Thursday Four Ball Matches

The Presidents Cup begins on Thursday at Medinah with five four ball matches taking place on the opening morning of battle between Team USA and the Internationals.

Team USA return to the scene of that epic 2012 Ryder Cup disaster just outside Chicago hoping for much better fortunes as Brandt Snedeker's side look to continue their dominance over the International team.

And Snedeker has gone big to start off with World No.1 Scottie Scheffler leading from the front as he plays alongside his buddy Sam Burns in the USA's first four ball pairing.

Geoff Ogilvy sends out a pretty exciting looking partnership himself with Min Woo Lee and Sungjae Im heading out in the first of five four ball matches in the opening session.

Five foursome matches will then take place on Friday at Medinah, before two sessions on Saturday containing both formats and the Sunday singles - with the first to 15.5 points winning the Presidents Cup.

The USA, who have won 13 of the 15 previous editions with just one defeat and one tie, are huge favourites once again at Medinah.

Snedeker will hope Burns can get the best out of Scheffler, who has a surprisingly poor record in team golf with a 6-11-4 return across his Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup appearances.

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Cameron Young, who impressed at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, is paired with Xander Schauffele to take on Japanese duo Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune in Thursday's second match.

And 21-year-old Jackson Koivun will make his Presidents Cup debut a little over three months after claiming his second NCAA title with Auburn.

Koivun, who played in the Junior Presidents Cup just four years ago as a high school senior, has been given the experienced Justin Thomas as a partner for his first taste of senior team golf with the USA.

Corey Conners and Nico Echavarria will be taking on Thomas and Koivun in match three.

Ogilvy will be hoping former Masters champion Adam Scott and newly crowned Open champion Ryan Fox will form a crack partnership this week - their first task is to take on fellow Major champions Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa.

And Thursday's final pairing sees the bundle of energy that is Tom Kim partnered with Si Woo Kim to take on Chris Gotterup and Patrick Cantlay.

Having Tom Kim facing Cantlay is very much a fire and ice battle for the anchor match of the session.

Presidents Cup day 1 four ball pairings

Times in ET/BST

Match 1 (12:35pm/5.35pm): Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns v Min Woo Lee/Sungjae Im

Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns v Min Woo Lee/Sungjae Im Match 2 (12:53pm/5.53pm): Cameron Young/Xander Schauffele v Hideki Matsuyama/Ryo Hisatsune

Cameron Young/Xander Schauffele v Hideki Matsuyama/Ryo Hisatsune Match 3 (1:11pm/6.11pm): Justin Thomas/Jackson Koivun v Corey Conners/Nico Echavarria

Justin Thomas/Jackson Koivun v Corey Conners/Nico Echavarria Match 4 (1:29pm/6.29pm): Wyndham Clark/Collin Morikawa v Ryan Fox/Adam Scott

Wyndham Clark/Collin Morikawa v Ryan Fox/Adam Scott Match 5 (1:47pm/6.47pm): Chris Gotterup/Patrick Cantlay v Tom Kim/Si Woo Kim

How to watch the 2026 Presidents Cup on TV

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full US TV schedule Date Round US Broadcast Thu Round 1 12pm-9pm (Golf Channel/GC Mobile) Fri Round 2 2pm-9pm (Golf Channel/GC Mobile) Sat Rounds 3 & 4 8am-9am (Golf Channel/GC Mobile); 9am-7pm (NBC/Peacock) Sun Round 5 12pm-6pm (NBC/Peacock)