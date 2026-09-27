Presidents Cup 2026: Current Standings As US Team Threatens Stunning Singles Comeback

The 2026 Presidents Cup is rapidly drawing to a close, with only the remainder of the singles session to come.
The day began with the Internationals needing just five of the remaining 12 points on offer to win the title outright for the first time since 1998.
Team USA made a strong start in the singles session, though, going ahead early in several matchups as Brandt Snedeker's line-up chases the eight points it needs to retain the trophy.
Follow along with all the big moents as a dramatic week at Medinah concludes.
Presidents Cup Sunday Singles
SCORE: INTERNATIONAL 12.5 vs 10.5 USA
- Ryo Hisatsune 3&2> Cameron Young
- Tom Kim <3&2 Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners 5&3> Justin Thomas
- Nico Echavarria 2&1> Scottie Scheffler
- Sungjae Im <3&1 Sam Burns
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 UP> Chris Gotterup
- Hideki Matsuyama <1UP Collin Morikawa
- Adam Scott 2UP> Patrick Cantlay
- Si Woo Kim TIED Jackson Koivun
- Min Woo Lee 1 UP> Jacob Bridgeman
- Nick Taylor 1 UP> Russell Henley
- Ryan Fox 3UP> Xander Schauffele
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
MATCH TIED
Jackson Koivun continues to impress in his young career, getting back to a tie against Si Woo Kim after 12.
IM BEATS BURNS
Sungae Im wins his match against Sam Burns and now the Internationals need just three points.
SCHEFFLER GETS IT DONE
Despite a spirited attempt from Nico Echavarria, Scottie Scheffler completes a 2&1 win to get another vital point on the board for the US.
The Internationals' lead is now down to one.
IM STILL 2-UP
The match between Sungae Im and Sam Burns has two holes to play, with Im 2-up, meaning half a point, at least, for the Internationals.
CLASSY FROM SCOTTIE...
A little earlier, Scottie Scheffler conceded a 32-footer to tie the hole after a fan shouted during Echavarria's swing...
NICO STILL IN IT
He seemed all but done, but Nico Echavarria chips in a 50-footer! Scheffler need to hole his far more straightforward birdie putt to win the match. And he misses!
Scheffler is 2-up with two to play.
TIDE TURNING
Nick Taylor ties his match against Russell Henley at the ninth, right before Hideki Matsuyama goes 1-up against Collin Morikawa. From the US apparently taking control a little earlier, it suddenly feels as though the Presidents Cup is going right to the wire.
CANTLAY INCREASES LEAD
Needing two putts to win the hole, Patrick Cantlay is given it after getting close with his first to go 2-up against Adam Scott at the 11th.
CLOSE!
Nico Echavarria, 3-down against Scottie Scheffler, has a long putt at the 15th to claw back the deficit - and it just misses! That guarantees Scheffler half a point.
FIRST POINT OF THE DAY FOR THE INTERNATIONALS
The Internationals are the next to get a point, after Tom Kim, who is heading to Japan for the Asian Games in the coming hours, claims a 3&2 win over Wyndham Clark.
JT DOES IT
Justin Thomas completes a comprehensive 5&3 win for the US against Corey Conners, who was let down by his putting all day.
LEE TIED WITH BRIDGEMAN
Min Woo Lee ties things up against Jacob Bridgeman at the eighth in match 10. Suddenly, the leaderboard doesn't quite look as ugly for the Internationals.
SI WOO TAKES INITIATIVE
Si Woo Kim drains a long won at the ninth in his match against Jackson Koivun, and it proves important as the young American misses his right. That puts the internationals 2-up in that match.
US TURNING UP THE HEAT
Geoff Ogilvy deliberately held some of his biggest names back with his singles selections. Because of that, we had an inkling the US would start strongly. But this is starting to turn the US's way a little more than the Internationals would be comfortable with.
The US has one point, and is up in eight more matches...
FIRST POINT GOES TO TEAM USA
The first point of the day is on the board, and it goes red, with Cameron Young holing a brilliant left-to-right putt to secure a 3&2 win over Ryo Hisatsune.
WELCOME!
Welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of the singles session of the Presidents Cup.
The match appears to be heading for a tight finish, with the Internationals looking to win five points for victory but the US going strongly in pursuit of the eight points they need to retain the trophy.
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