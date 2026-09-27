Presidents Cup 2026: Current Standings As US Team Threatens Stunning Singles Comeback

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The 2026 Presidents Cup is rapidly drawing to a close, with only the remainder of the singles session to come.

The day began with the Internationals needing just five of the remaining 12 points on offer to win the title outright for the first time since 1998.

Team USA made a strong start in the singles session, though, going ahead early in several matchups as Brandt Snedeker's line-up chases the eight points it needs to retain the trophy.

Follow along with all the big moents as a dramatic week at Medinah concludes.

Presidents Cup Sunday Singles

SCORE: INTERNATIONAL 12.5 vs 10.5 USA

Ryo Hisatsune 3&2> Cameron Young

Tom Kim <3&2 Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners 5&3> Justin Thomas

Nico Echavarria 2&1> Scottie Scheffler

Sungjae Im <3&1 Sam Burns

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 UP> Chris Gotterup

Chris Gotterup Hideki Matsuyama <1UP Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa Adam Scott 2UP> Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay Si Woo Kim TIED Jackson Koivun

Jackson Koivun Min Woo Lee 1 UP> Jacob Bridgeman

Jacob Bridgeman Nick Taylor 1 UP> Russell Henley

Russell Henley Ryan Fox 3UP> Xander Schauffele