Plane Makes Successful Emergency Landing On Golf Course
A small plane was forced to land on a golf course after in-flight emergency
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A small plane has made an emergency landing at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood, Jefferson County. Lakewood is the most populous city in Jefferson, which sits within the US state of Colorado.
An official investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration is set to take place but it is believed that a mid-flight mechanical issue occurred which forced the pilots to make their emergency descent to ground. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, both pilots and those on the golf course escaped without injury.
Golfer Chris Matthews was on the course with her granddaughter at the time when they spotted the plane directly above them. Speaking to CBS4, Matthews said: "It was kind of tilted a little bit to the left, and the right propeller was not moving. My granddaughter and I noticed that, and we thought, "Huh?" We didn’t see the plane go down, but we saw it flew over number nine of the Meadows, and then it disappeared from our sight.”
CBS4 also spoke to Head Professional Craig Parzybok, who said: “We had junior golf here this morning, and we had kids all over the golf course, and they’re fine. All things considered, it couldn’t have ended much better.”
That is a plane that has landed safely on the Fox Hollow Golf Course in Jefferson County. pic.twitter.com/WeFHyMYEpnJune 13, 2022
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.