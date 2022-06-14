Plane Makes Successful Emergency Landing On Golf Course

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A small plane has made an emergency landing at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood, Jefferson County. Lakewood is the most populous city in Jefferson, which sits within the US state of Colorado.

An official investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration is set to take place but it is believed that a mid-flight mechanical issue occurred which forced the pilots to make their emergency descent to ground. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, both pilots and those on the golf course escaped without injury.

Golfer Chris Matthews was on the course with her granddaughter at the time when they spotted the plane directly above them. Speaking to CBS4, Matthews said: "It was kind of tilted a little bit to the left, and the right propeller was not moving. My granddaughter and I noticed that, and we thought, "Huh?" We didn’t see the plane go down, but we saw it flew over number nine of the Meadows, and then it disappeared from our sight.”

CBS4 also spoke to Head Professional Craig Parzybok, who said: “We had junior golf here this morning, and we had kids all over the golf course, and they’re fine. All things considered, it couldn’t have ended much better.”