Watch The Terrifying Moment Plane Crash Lands On Golf Course Putting Green
Footage has emerged of the terrifying moment at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, California
There was a dramatic moment at a California golf course on Sunday when a small plane crash landed onto the putting green before coming to a stop in front of the pro shop.
Security video footage, which occurred at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento at around 1.15pm local time, shows the moment the single engine Piper PA28 plane crash landed at the course, which is located close to the McClellan Airfield where the plane had taken off.
Security video shows the moment a Piper PA-28R-201T Turbo Arrow III crashes at a Golf complex in Sacramento, narrowly missing a golfer on the practice green. pic.twitter.com/vYCHD5ubeNAugust 5, 2024
It has been confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that the pilot was the only person on board the aircraft, and, according to the Sacramento Fire Department, he miraculously walked away from the scene with only minor injuries.
The fire department’s spokesperson Capt. Justin Sylvia also confirmed that, according to the pilot, the plane had complete mechanical failure at approximately 400 feet in altitude. Sylvia also revealed that the pilot had sustained a minor cut on his hand but, after being taken to the hospital, it was found he had not suffered any traumatic injuries.
Thankfully, no one else was injured in the incident despite the course being in use at the time. That included one customer who was on the putting green as the plane came down.
The footage shows the player preparing to putt his ball before leaping out of the way as the plane lands on the putting surface a matter of yards in front of him before coming to rest in front of the pro shop on the pathway a few yards further on.
Following the incident, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex released a statement on its Facebook page which reads: “Earlier today, there was an unexpected plane crash on our golf course. Thankfully, no one was harmed, and the damage to the facility is minor. We are incredibly grateful to the first responders from the fire department and law enforcement for their swift and professional reaction."
An investigation has begun into the cause of the crash by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.
In 2022, there was a similar incident when three adults and 53 dogs survived a plane crash on a Wisconsin golf course.
