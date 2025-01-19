Want To Enjoy The Phoenix Open In Style? This Luxury Hotel Package Has You Covered... For $250,000!

The WM Phoenix Open is one of the PGA Tour’s most famous events, regularly attracting many of the world’s best players to Arizona to tee it up at TPC Scottsdale in front of its boisterous sellout crowds.

It also falls over Super Bowl weekend, adding to the sense of occasion in what is frequently one of the most memorable tournaments of the PGA Tour calendar.

But what if it’s just not enough to be one of the estimated 700,000 regular fans who’ll pass through the gates during the week?

As reported by Golfweek, you can elevate your experience this year thanks to a “super luxe” Global Ace package offered by high-end Phoenix hotel Global Ambassador. Don’t reach for your credit card just yet though - it’s also worth noting that it’ll set you back a staggering $250,000, and that’s without totting up the taxes and fees!

However, the perks are nothing if not enticing. So, what do you get for shrinking your bank balance by a casual quarter of a million dollars plus?

Those taking advantage of the offer, which is valid between 5 and 9 February, can expect a round-trip on a Bombardier Challenger private jet from any US airport within three hours of flying time. And that’s just the start.

The deal also offers a private car transfer to and from the airport and a champagne and caviar welcome. You’ll also have a two-night stay in the hotel’s 2,000-square-foot Presidential Suite.

Nick Taylor won the 2024 event (Image credit: Getty Images)

During your stay, you’ll be able to spend $1,000 in food and beverage credits as well as indulge in two 90-minute spa treatments and two IV treatments.

But what about the golf? Well, the deal has you covered, with private car transportation to and from TPC Scottsdale and two VIP tickets for whichever round you want at The Bay Club, a lounge with a viewing platform overlooking the 17th fairway and green.

You will also receive two tickets to the Coors Light Birds Nest concert venue for the date of your choice to watch headliners including Luke Bryan and Nickelback.

Want more? How about the chance to invite two more guests? That’s an option too, but not without paying an additional fee. Just don't forget to keep some cash spare for a trip to the tournament's famous 25,000-square foot merch tent!