Want To Enjoy The Phoenix Open In Style? This Luxury Hotel Package Has You Covered... For $250,000!
Luxury hotel Global Ambassador is offering the chance to enjoy the WM Phoenix Open in style - but it doesn't come cheap
The WM Phoenix Open is one of the PGA Tour’s most famous events, regularly attracting many of the world’s best players to Arizona to tee it up at TPC Scottsdale in front of its boisterous sellout crowds.
It also falls over Super Bowl weekend, adding to the sense of occasion in what is frequently one of the most memorable tournaments of the PGA Tour calendar.
But what if it’s just not enough to be one of the estimated 700,000 regular fans who’ll pass through the gates during the week?
As reported by Golfweek, you can elevate your experience this year thanks to a “super luxe” Global Ace package offered by high-end Phoenix hotel Global Ambassador. Don’t reach for your credit card just yet though - it’s also worth noting that it’ll set you back a staggering $250,000, and that’s without totting up the taxes and fees!
However, the perks are nothing if not enticing. So, what do you get for shrinking your bank balance by a casual quarter of a million dollars plus?
Those taking advantage of the offer, which is valid between 5 and 9 February, can expect a round-trip on a Bombardier Challenger private jet from any US airport within three hours of flying time. And that’s just the start.
The deal also offers a private car transfer to and from the airport and a champagne and caviar welcome. You’ll also have a two-night stay in the hotel’s 2,000-square-foot Presidential Suite.
During your stay, you’ll be able to spend $1,000 in food and beverage credits as well as indulge in two 90-minute spa treatments and two IV treatments.
But what about the golf? Well, the deal has you covered, with private car transportation to and from TPC Scottsdale and two VIP tickets for whichever round you want at The Bay Club, a lounge with a viewing platform overlooking the 17th fairway and green.
You will also receive two tickets to the Coors Light Birds Nest concert venue for the date of your choice to watch headliners including Luke Bryan and Nickelback.
Want more? How about the chance to invite two more guests? That’s an option too, but not without paying an additional fee. Just don't forget to keep some cash spare for a trip to the tournament's famous 25,000-square foot merch tent!
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
