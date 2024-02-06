How Many Fans Attend The Phoenix Open?
The TPC Scottsdale event is the best-attended on the PGA Tour, but how many fans watch it each year?
The WM Phoenix Open is sometimes referred to as The People’s Open, and that nickname offers a big hint as to its popularity, with fans regularly flocking to all four days of the PGA Tour event, as well as the three days leading up to it, which includes the popular pro-am on the Wednesday.
Nowadays, it’s harder than it used to be to gauge exactly how many fans attend each year as neither the daily nor weekly attendance statistics are recorded. That practice ended in 2018, but the official numbers from that year reveal that the event saw an incredible 719,120 fans pass through the gates.
The caveat is the figure includes the three days before the main action got underway, which accounted for 142,313 fans, with an enormous 576,807 fans watching the four rounds over the days that followed.
The records also reveal that, not surprisingly, the Saturday is traditionally by far the most popular of the week. For example, the Saturday of the 2018 edition packed in a whopping 216,818 fans – not too far short of the 260,000 fans who reportedly attended the entirety of the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023.
The figures also show that the event has only grown in popularity over the years. The final year the tournament was played at Phoenix Country Club there was a then record attendance of 186,000, but the move to TPC Scottsdale immediately made that seem sparse, with 257,000 fans in 1987. By 2002, the attendance was higher than the 500,000 mark for the first time across all seven days, before surpassing 600,000 in 2016.
While we don’t have the precise figures for more recent editions of the tournament, it remains a hugely popular occasion, adding to an already momentous few days of sport in the US with the Super Bowl taking place on the day of the final round. Given that, it’s safe to say the tournament's status as The People’s Open is likely to remain unthreatened for many more years to come.
How Many People Can Sit At The 16th Hole At The Phoenix Open?
TPC Scottsdale’s stadium hole, the 16th, is known as the “loudest hole in golf” for a reason. While the official capacity of The Coliseum is not confirmed, reports state it seats anywhere from 16,000 to 20,000 people.
What Is The Best Day To Go To The Phoenix Open?
To get the full experience of a day at the Phoenix Open, Saturday is traditionally the one that attracts the highest attendance, with figures of over 200,000 not uncommon in recent years.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
The LIV Golfer Whose Age Meant Tyrrell Hatton Had To Check Him Into Hotel
Hatton has revealed how Legion XIII teammate Caleb Surratt’s age meant he needed his help to check into a hotel
By Mike Hall Published
-
Pro To Make First PGA Tour Start Since 2020 After Recovery From Car Accident
Bud Cauley makes his first PGA Tour start since 2020 at the WM Phoenix Open
By Mike Hall Published