Lexi Thompson Withdraws From KPMG Women's PGA Championship Due To Ongoing Injury

After Miyu Yamashita claimed a thrilling Meijer LPGA Classic playoff win over Lottie Woad on Sunday, the women's circuit moves to its third Major of 2026.

Taking place at Hazeltine National, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship possesses some star power, but one notable name won't be present due to injury.

Lexi Thompson, who was forced to withdraw from the Meijer LPGA Classic last week, had been a doubt going into the championship, with it confirmed by organizers she won't feature due to an ongoing injury.

Last week, the American wrote: "It’s hard to put into words how disappointed I am to have had to withdraw this week.

"The @meijerlpga has always held such a special place in my heart. It’s my favorite event every year, and I’ve made so many incredible memories here throughout my career. The volunteers, staff, sponsors, and everyone involved make this tournament so special, which makes this decision even more heartbreaking.

"Unfortunately, the pain in my hip reached a point where I knew I wasn’t able to compete. As difficult as it was, withdrawing before the tournament began was the only decision I could make.

"I’m heading home now to take the time I need to focus on healing and getting my body where it needs to be.

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"Thank you to everyone at the tournament for your understanding, kindness, and all the work that goes into making this event so special each year. I’m truly grateful."

Thompson's last start was at the DOW Championship, where she missed the cut alongside Megan Khang (Image credit: Getty Images)

Replaced in the field by Carolina Chacarra, sister to DP World Tour winner Eugenio, it's unclear as to when Thompson will return to action as she fights the hip injury.

As of writing, the semi-retired player has made six starts in 2026, with her best result coming at the Chevron Championship, where she finished 12th.

Missing the US Women's Open for the first time since 2007, Thompson was T12th in last year's Women's PGA Championship and has registered a best result of T2nd in 2022.

Heading into this year's championship, Nelly Korda will be the favorite as she searches for a third straight Major win, following victories at the Chevron Championship and US Women's Open.