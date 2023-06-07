PGA Tour Should Be 'Ashamed' As Saudi Merger Leaves 9/11 Families Feeling 'Betrayed'

A families and survivors group of the 9/11 attacks has hit out at the PGA Tour’s “hypocrisy and greed” and says Jay Monahan should be “ashamed” after engineering their merger with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The hugely surprising deal struck between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the PIF has caused shockwaves throughout the sport - and Monahan has been called to resign by some angry players.

But it’s also having a far reaching impact around America, especially with 9/11 Families United who have reacted angrily to being “betrayed” by Monahan.

The PGA Tour commissioner used the source of the LIV Golf funding from Saudi Arabia as a reason for players to stick with the PGA Tour and not join Greg Norman’s new organisation.

Monahan even used the 9/11 terror attacks on New York in 2001 as a personal plea to players thinking of leaving to play for LIV Golf – given Saudi Arabia’s reported involvement as the home of several of the terrorists.

“As it relates to the families of 9/11, I have two families who are close to me who lost loved ones, and my heart goes out to them,” Monahan said last year.

“I would ask any player who has left or who would ever consider leaving, have you ever had to apologise for being a member of the PGA Tour?”

Those comments are now being highlighted even more as the PGA Tour join forces with the PIF, to the dismay and anger of those who lost people in 9/11.

“Jay Monahan co-opted the 9/11 community last year in the PGA’s unequivocal agreement that the Saudi LIV project was nothing more than sportswashing of Saudi Arabia’s reputation,” said the chair of the 9/11 Families United, Terry Strada.

The Canadian Open is this week. Here is what PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said at that event one year ago.

“But now the PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones.

“Make no mistake – we will never forget.”

“PGA Tour leaders should be ashamed of their hypocrisy and greed. Our entire 9/11 community has been betrayed by commissioner Monahan and the PGA as it appears their concern for our loved ones was merely window-dressing in their quest for money – it was never to honor the great game of golf.”

Monahan tried to defend himself in his press conference what the 9/11 comments were put to him, but his explanation will not have calmed any anger over the move.

"Any time I've said anything I've said it with the information I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that's trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players," said Monahan.