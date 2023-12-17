PGA Tour Q-School Forced Into Monday Finish After Storms Make Courses 'Unplayable'

The final round of PGA Tour Q-School has been postponed until Monday following heavy rain in the north-east Florida area on Saturday night.

PGA Tour officials said that up to five inches of rain had fallen at both Sawgrass Country Club and TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course ahead of the final day's play - weather which had caused both layouts to become "unplayable" when the players woke up on Sunday morning.

Q-School's chief referee, Harold Geyer said that "extensive maintenance work" would be required to return the courses to their usual standard and, as such, the decision was made to push back the fourth round by 24 hours.

Geyer said: “Unfortunately, both golf courses are currently unplayable and require extensive maintenance work due to overnight rainfall. The golf courses received more than 4 inches of rain overnight, and today’s forecast includes additional rainfall.

“Due to expected playing conditions and the anticipation of further delays, the decision to postpone the final round was made within the rules and regulations, which allows us to finish on Monday.“

Ponte Vedra received nearly 5 inches of rain overnight 😳🌧️The agronomy team was out as early as 5 a.m. to help get the courses ready for a Monday finish at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. pic.twitter.com/M9l6UuTjK3December 17, 2023 See more

Once it does get underway, the final round will see groups of three begin their day on either the first or the 10th at either Sawgrass Country Club or TPC Sawgrass' Dye Valley Course. Those who played Sawgrass CC in their third round will move onto the Dye Valley layout for the final 18, and vice versa.

Australia's Harrison Endycott holds the 54-hole lead at 12-under, two strokes ahead of Blaine Hale, Jr, with the top-five players and ties earning PGA Tour membership for the 2024 season - the first time full cards have been on offer through Q-School since 2012. Spencer Levin, Trace Crowe, Raul Pereda, and Hayden Springer are the other names currently in possession of the much-desired prize ticket.

Due to overnight rainfall, extensive maintenance work is needed on both golf courses. The final round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry has been delayed to Monday, December 18th.All starting times will be at their original posted times, beginning at 8:45AM ET.December 17, 2023 See more

The next 40 finishers and ties will earn guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts. After that, the next 20 and ties will earn guaranteed starts on PGA Tour Americas. The remaining finishers will hold conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Americas.

