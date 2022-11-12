PGA Tour Pro Gets Disqualified At Houston Open
Mark Hubbard was disqualified from the tournament after he added a 15th club to his golf bag
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
On Friday at the Houston Open, Mark Hubbard was bizarrely disqualified when he added a 15th club to his golf bag. In a tweet from PGA Tour Communications it stated that: "Mark Hubbard is a DQ after the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open due to a violation of Rule 4.1c."
It added: "Hubbard knowingly added a 15th club at the turn and used the club several times without declaring it out of play." According to those on the ground, the American had missed a number of fairways with his driver and decided to add a new one to his golf bag. However, after striking the ball with the new club, he was instantly disqualified.
Mark Hubbard is a DQ after the second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open due to a violation of Rule 4.1c.Hubbard knowingly added a 15th club at the turn and used the club several times without declaring it out of play.November 11, 2022
Firing a five-over-par first round of 75, the 33-year-old needed a magical round to make it inside the cut line. His second round at Memorial Park GC didn't start well though, as a double bogey at the opening hole was followed up by a bogey at the fifth.
Obviously struggling off the tee, Hubbard added the 15th club at the turn, with the American reportedly thinking it would be a two-stroke penalty for each use of a different driver. It became apparent though that it wasn't the case.
Under Rule 4.1b, you can’t play with more than 14 clubs, but the rule does have a number of breakoffs. So, if a player learns of the violation (the use of more than 15 clubs) during the round, they are to declare a club out of play, and “the player gets the general penalty (two penalty strokes) for each hole where a breach happened, with a maximum of four penalty strokes in the round (adding two penalty strokes at each of the first two holes where a breach happened).”
In Hubbard's case though, he reportedly knew that he was violating the rules and, under Rule 4.1b, it says: “If the player added excess clubs during the round, those added clubs are the ones that must be taken out of play.” That funnels it down to Rule 4.1c, which explains the procedure for taking a club out of play.
Under Rule 4.1c: “When a player becomes aware during a round that he or she is in breach of Rule 4.1b(1), (2) or (3) for having more than 14 clubs or for making a stroke with another player’s club, the player must immediately take an action that clearly indicates each club that is being taken out of play.
“This may be done either by: Declaring this to the opponent in match play or the marker or another player in the group in stroke play, or Taking some other clear action (such as turning the club upside down in the bag, placing it on the floor of the golf cart or giving the club to another person). The player must not make a stroke for the rest of the round with any club taken out of play.”
According to the Tour, Hubbard didn't declare the added driver out of play and, once he hit his tee shot, he violated Rule 4.1c, which is a DQ. He did go on to finish his round despite the disqualification, but was well outside the cut line.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PGA Tour Schedule And Results 2023
The PGA Tour schedule for the 2022/23 season is confirmed, and it includes some huge purse increases
By Mike Hall • Published
-
2023 Ryder Cup Standings & Qualification: How Are Europe & Team USA Shaping Up?
Current European and American qualification standings & rankings for the 2023 Ryder Cup
By Paul Higham • Published