PGA Pro Records Two Rounds Of 13-Under And Fifth Career Ace In Stunning Stretch Of Form

The Head Pro at the home of England Golf is currently enjoying a run of form that would draw envy from even the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Adam Keogh - based at Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Lincolnshire - is 54-under through his past six rounds, with five eagles, 45 birdies, 57 pars and just a single bogey on his card. Not to mention, two separate efforts of 13-under in the space of a fortnight while also bagging his fifth career hole-in-one.

Beginning his streak of white-hot form during a trip to Turkey with friends earlier in October, Keogh had already signed for an eight-under round at Pasha Golf Course prior to achieving an outstanding 13-under 59 at Carya Golf Course from the yellow tees the very next day. That bested his own personal record by three shots, having blasted 10-under at Spalding Golf Club, Lincolnshire in 2021.

Days after the three-eagle score at Carya, Woodhall Spa’s Head Pro managed a bogey-free round of 11-under back at Pasha GC prior to going seven-under at The National Golf Club before his flight home.

After returning to the UK, the 35-year-old ground out a two-under in treacherous conditions at Woodhall before positively lighting up the Hotchkin Course via an incredible 13-under round of 60 on the 6,869-yard par-73 layout courtesy of 11 birdies and an eagle ace. According to England Golf, it is believed to be the best-ever score on the course from the white tees.

Adam Keogh's scorecard from Woodhall Spa where he shot a 13-under-par round of 60 (Image credit: Adam Keogh)

Keogh - who has represented England at amateur level - was playing alongside fellow professional Jordan Wrisdale during his most-recent record-breaking round, with the latter preparing for DP World Tour Q School by netting a highly-respectable five-under himself.

Providing context to the remarkable day for England Golf, Wrisdale said: “We’ve been working together for the last 12 months so we arranged to have a game to help me prepare for DP World Tour Q School.

“I know how good Adam can play, but he was on another level and it was great to witness. His performance was incredible – he didn’t miss a shot and his putting was outstanding. We spoke about our best scores around there, with mine being -8, which now looks pretty average!”

Explaining his own extraordinary display, Keogh said: “Jordan knew I shot 59 a couple of weeks before, so when I was four-under through six holes, he said it’d be impressive to shoot 59 twice in two weeks. I said it would truly be something special at Woodhall, as it would mean shooting -14!

“I got to -5 through 9. I wasn’t even thinking about a target at that point, but then I went birdie-birdie-eagle, and so I was -9 through 12. I was still some way off but knew I had two par-fives to play.

“I secured birdie on the 14th and had a chance at birdie from 20 feet on 15. I then hit it close on 16 and 17 to get birdies, so I was heading down 18 knowing I needed an eagle to shoot 59.

“I hit the drive down the left-hand side and then hit a three-wood 265 yards to the left of the green. I had an outside eagle chance with the chip which was on line, but finished about a foot short!”

Woodhall Spa Hotchkin Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keogh - who played in five DP World Tour events during 2022 - was able to ease the pain of his under-hit chip by reflecting on a fifth-ever ace - adding to one-hit wonders at Boston West (2005), Royal St David’s in the Welsh Open Amateur Championship (2009), Spalding (2020), and Bowood at the English PGA Championship (2021).

Describing the moment he holed out at the 12th, Keogh said: “It was a fairly calm day and I hit my seven-iron 174 yards. I thought it was a bit right, but it drew lovely towards the flag and pitched a foot away before jumping straight in on the second bounce.”

And how did Keogh celebrate his ace and , I hear you ask…

“It was a morning round, so the celebration was just some lunch and then I was back to work in the afternoon!”