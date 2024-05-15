PGA Of America Chief Weighs In On Potential Tiger Woods Ryder Cup Captaincy
The PGA of America decides the American captaincy for the tournament and, at the PGA Championship, its CEO, Seth Waugh, gave a little more info on whether Woods will lead the side into New York
Although attention is firmly on the second men's Major championship of 2024 - the PGA Championship - talk briefly turned to the Ryder Cup in 2025 during Seth Waugh, CEO of The PGA of America's, press conference at Valhalla.
We know who will captain the Europeans into battle at Bethpage Black, as Luke Donald continues his tenure, but it is still unclear as to who will be in charge of the American team. However, one of the favorites is 15-time Major winner, Tiger Woods, with Waugh revealing that they have had conversations about the possibility of Woods leading the US side next year.
"He (Woods) obviously made it pretty public in Georgia a month or so ago, and I obviously was asked about it today," stated Waugh, who held a lengthy press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Kentucky.
"We have had conversations for months. We have also had conversations at the Ryder Cup Committee, multiple conversations about potential captains and a list of potential captains. You know, Tiger, he's been pretty clear. I think we all know that he can be pretty focused, and one of his many superpowers is that ability to sort of tunnel and decide. And he doesn't do anything that he's not fully committed to, and we totally respect that.
"He's got a lot on his plate right now. He's very active, obviously, on the Tour side of things. We want to give him and the committee space to decide, you know, decide how it plays out."
After reclaiming the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2021, the US side were handed a 16.5 - 11.5 defeat by Donald's men in Marco Simone in 2023. The defeat meant the Americans haven't won on European soil since the 1993 Ryder Cup, a span of 30 years.
Both Donald and vice-captain, Edoardo Molinari, who was one of Europe's best assets in Rome due to his expertise in the stats department, have already scoped out Bethpage. This doesn't seem to phase the PGA of America CEO, though, as Waugh claimed decisions on captaincy have been made later than this.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"You know, everybody sort of has a timeline and I realize it's a news day and you guys want news, but we have picked captains later than this," explained the American. "We've picked captains earlier than this. Luke Donald was named a year out a year ago and they had a pretty good performance, for instance. We think there's plenty of time, and putting an artificial date on it is not something we need to do."
Just 24 hours prior to Waugh's press conference, Woods also spoke to the media at the PGA Championship. Reiterating what the PGA of America CEO had stated, claiming that discussions were ongoing, Woods added: “We're still talking.
“There's nothing that has been confirmed yet. We're still working on what that might look like. Also, whether or not I have the time to do it. I'm dedicating my time so much time to what we're doing with the PGA Tour, I don't want to not fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can't do it.”
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
‘They Might Break 90’ – Tour Pros Predict What A Scratch Golfer Would Shoot At Valhalla
Some of the best players in the world predict what a scratch golfer would shoot at the host venue for the second men's Major of the year
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘I Think They Misunderstood’ – Seth Waugh Opens Up On LIV Golf’s Unsuccessful OWGR Application
The PGA of America chief discussed why LIV Golf wasn't granted world ranking points ahead of the second men's Major of 2024
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘They Might Break 90’ – Tour Pros Predict What A Scratch Golfer Would Shoot At Valhalla
Some of the best players in the world predict what a scratch golfer would shoot at the host venue for the second men's Major of the year
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Phil Mickelson Spotted Wearing Green Reading Glasses Ahead Of PGA Championship
The six-time Major winner was seen using a rather unique training aid at Valhalla, with Mickelson donning the ProAim Golf Putting Glasses
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'100% Backwards' - Glover Hits Out At 'Scary' PGA Tour Board Structure After Jimmy Dunne Resignation
The former US Open champion lamented the loss of Dunne and expressed his concern over the direction of the PGA Tour
By Andrew Wright Published
-
PGA Championship Beer Prices Reduced For 2024 Following Criticism
It's the moment you have been waiting for, as the PGA Championship's beer prices have been released for 2024!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Why Brooks Koepka Replaced His Trusty Putter
The American has ditched his blade for a mallet - but why?
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'It's A Huge Loss For The PGA Tour' - Rory McIlroy 'Concerned' For Prospect Of A Successful Deal Between PGA Tour And PIF After Jimmy Dunne Exit
Rory McIlroy faced the media on Wednesday afternoon at Valhalla before his quest for a fifth Major title
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
How Much Do PGA Championship Tickets Cost?
The PGA Championship is one of the biggest events on the golf calendar, but how much does it cost to attend? Here, we take a look at ticket prices for the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘You Guys Have Got To Stop Saying That’ - Jordan Spieth Dismisses ‘False Narratives’ Over Player Power
Jordan Spieth says he chuckles when he reads "false narratives" of players having too much say in the PGA Tour talks with the PIF - and insists they're in a "really, really good place"
By Paul Higham Published