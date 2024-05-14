7 Takeaways From Tiger Woods' PGA Championship Press Conference

Tiger Woods makes only his third competitive start of the year at this week’s PGA Championship as he continues his efforts to play a tournament a month for the foreseeable future.

Before the Valhalla Major, the four-time PGA Champion spoke to the media, where he addressed a number of issues, ranging from the current state of his game to the future of men’s elite golf.

Here are 7 of the big talking points from his press conference ahead of the second Major of the year.

PGA Tour/PIF Negotiations 'Ongoing'

Woods says negotiations between the PGA Tour and the backers of LIV Golf are "ongoing" (Image credit: Getty Images)

It may have been a month since Woods’ last appearance at The Masters, but there is still no sign of an end to negotiations between the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, despite hopes they would conclude before the Augusta National Major.

Woods is playing an integral role in the discussions as one of the player directors on the PGA Tour policy board, and he offered an update on how talks are progressing.

“It's ongoing; it's fluid; it changes day-to-day,” he said. “Has there been progress? Yes. But it's an ongoing negotiation, so a lot of work ahead for all of us with this process, and so we're making steps, and it may not be giant steps, but we're making steps.”

Jimmy Dunne Resignation Was ‘Surprising’

Woods found Jimmy Dunne's resignation "surprising" (Image credit: Getty Images)

On a related note, earlier this week, one of the key figures in bringing the PIF and PGA Tour together almost a year ago, Jimmy Dunne, announced his resignation, describing his role as "utterly superfluous", and Woods admitted that it had come out of the blue.

“It was a bit surprising that he resigned yesterday and just how it all came about, but, no, his role and his help, then what he's been able to do for the PGA Tour has been great.”

‘The PGA Tour Is For The Players And By The Players’

Tiger Woods has defended the influence of players on the PGA Tour board (Image credit: Getty Images)

In his resignation letter, Dunne hinted that one of the reasons his role is no longer needed is that players outnumber independent directors on the board, and Woods defended that situation.

He said: “Well, the PGA Tour is for the players and by the players. So, we have an influence and there's roles for the player directors and there's roles for the independents.

"We're trying to make the PGA Tour the best it can be day-in and day-out. That's one of the reasons why we have arguments and we have disagreements, but we want to do what's best for everyone in golf and the Tour. Without those kind of conflicts, I don't think there's going to be that much -- the progress is not going to be there. So it's been good.”

Fans 'Tired' Of Uncertainty

Tiger Woods thinks fans are "tired" of the uncertainty at the top of the men's game (Image credit: Getty Images)

Players including Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy have expressed their concerns that the impasse at the top of the men's game is beginning to see fans turn away from it, and Woods admitted that is likely the case, although more patience is required.

“I think the fans are probably as tired as we are of the talk of not being about the game of golf and about not being about the players,” he said. “It's about what LIV is doing, what we're doing, players coming back, players leaving, the fans just want to see us play together. How do we get there is to be determined.”

Ryder Cup Captaincy

Tiger Woods is unsure if he'll be captain of the US Ryder Cup team for the 2025 match (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before The Masters, Woods confirmed he would speak to PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh about the possibility of taking on the US Ryder Cup captaincy once the tournament was over. He revealed discussions were ongoing but cast some doubt over his availability.

“We're still talking,” said. “There's nothing that has been confirmed yet. We're still working on what that might look like. Also, whether or not I have the time to do it. I'm dedicating my so much time to what we're doing with the PGA Tour, I don't want to not fulfill the role of the captaincy if I can't do it.”

The State Of His Game

Woods has admitted he lacks sharpness (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considering his long history of injuries, Woods performed admirably at The Masters, particularly over the first two rounds, where he set a new record for the number of consecutive cuts made. However, he faded over the weekend to eventually finish 60th, and the 15-time Major winner admitted that the lack of competitive action is affecting his ability to be tournament-ready.

He said: “Yeah, my body's OK. It is what it is. I wish my game was a little bit sharper. Again, I don't have a lot of competitive reps, so I am having to rely on my practice sessions and getting stuff done either at home or here on-site.

“But at the end of the day, I need to be ready mentally and physically come Thursday, and these days of practicing, eating on the golf course, that's one of the reasons I came up here on Sunday was to knock off some of the work that I have to do in charting greens, get all that stuff done early, so I can focus on literally playing and plotting my way around.”

'I Still Feel I Can Win Golf Tournaments'

Tiger Woods still thinks he can win tournaments (Image credit: Getty Images)

At both the Genesis Invitational and The Masters, Woods refused to give up on the chance of winning more tournaments, and, despite his lack of sharpness, he reiterated that ambition, saying: “I still feel that I can win golf tournaments. I still feel I can hit the shots and still feel like I still have my hand around the greens and I can putt. I just need to do it for all four days, not like I did at Augusta for only two.”