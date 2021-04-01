The PGA EuroPro Tour has announced that amateurs with a handicap of two or less will be able to compete in Monday Qualifiers

PGA EuroPro Tour: Amateurs To Compete In Monday Qualifiers

Amateurs with a handicap of two or better will now be able to compete in the PGA EuroPro Tour’s new Monday Qualifiers, after approval was granted by The R&A.

Just last month, the historic move to launch Monday Qualifiers on the EuroPro Tour was announced, so this latest news is another shot in the arm for the third-tier circuit.

Related: English Golfers Average Five Over Handicap As Golf Returns

To qualify for the main tournament, players must finish in the top-five of the 18-hole shoot-out.

Reacting to the news, Barry Hearn OBE, Chairman of the PGA EuroPro Tour, said: “The news that amateurs will be able to test their mettle on Europe’s finest development tour by competing in Monday Qualifiers is fantastic for all involved. We see it as a brilliant opportunity.

“I have always been keen to eliminate barriers to entry and to offer opportunity to all within a diverse and open environment and this further extends our belief in developing the best up-and-coming golfers on Europe’s best platform for developmental golf.”

Such is the quality of the competition that two players who competed at Q-school for the 2021 EuroPro season – Matty Lamb and Jake Bolton – were recently announced in the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup squad to take on the USA in May.

It is the Tour’s aim to host a Monday Qualifier ahead of every regular tournament – subject to any local Covid-19 restrictions and logistics – starting with the Donnington Grove event that gets underway on June 9th.

Entry will be £50 for Tour members and £75 for non-members, which will be subtracted from the £295 entry fee if the player qualifies.

The 2021 PGA EuroPro Tour kicks off at Luton Hoo, Golf & Spa, with the three-day tournament taking place from May 12-14.