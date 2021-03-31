The GB&I team to take on America in the 48th Walker Cup match has been finalised

Walker Cup 2021: Great Britain And Ireland Team Announced

The 10 players selected to represent Great Britain and Ireland in the 2021 Walker Cup at Seminole have been announced.

In what will be the 48th playing of the event, GB&I captain and former Walker Cup star himself, Stuart Wilson, will lead his team across the pond looking to regain the famous trophy after two consecutive losses.

The GB&I team is as follows:

Barclay Brown (20, Hallamshire, England)

Alex Fitzpatrick (22, Hallamshire, England)

Angus Flanagan (21, St George’s Hill, England)

Ben Jones (21, Northamptonshire Country, England)

Matty Lamb (23, Hexham, England)

Joe Long (23, Lansdown, England)

John Murphy (22, Kinsale, Ireland)

Mark Power (20, Kilkenny, Ireland)

Ben Schmidt (18, Rotherham, England)

Sandy Scott (22, Nairn, Scotland)

“The Walker Cup is the pinnacle of the amateur game for these players and we are delighted that they will have the opportunity to compete against their counterparts from the USA at Seminole,” the GB&I captain said.

“It gives them the opportunity to display their exceptional talent and will provide a lifetime of memories.

“After a difficult year with the Covid-19 pandemic, we are all looking forward to the match this year and I know the team will be doing their very best to win back the Walker Cup.”

The task facing the Great Britain and Ireland squad is a difficult one as home advantage has proved key in the contest’s recent history. In fact, that American’s victory last time out at Royal Liverpool was the first time a visiting party had tasted success since 2007.

The 48th Walker Cup match will take place at Seminole Golf Club, Florida, from May 8-9.

Recent results