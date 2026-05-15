Sahith Theegala Endures Terrible PGA Championship Break As Missing Golf Ball Leads To Penalty
Playing the par 4 10th, Theegala somehow lost his approach from a fairway bunker, with the incident leading to a damaging triple bogey seven
It's rare that professionals lose their golf balls on the course, especially as they hit their shots so straight and that there are many ball spotters spread around the hole they're playing.
However, that doesn't mean that they are immune to it, as Sahith Theegala found out at the PGA Championship on Friday, when his second shot on the par 4 10th went missing.
Finding the fairway bunker with his tee shot, the American splashed out the sand and down the left-side.
From the outset, it seemed that no harm was done... that was until Theegala and his playing partners were unable to locate his golf ball in the three-minute allotted time, meaning the PGA Tour winner had to go back to the bunker he played from.
Eventually, after hitting out the sand with his fourth shot, Theegala found the green with his fifth, before two-putting for a double bogey seven.
The three-over score on the 10th dropped him from three-under to level-par, as the 28-year-old fell down the leaderboard.
Under Rule 18.2, the time for a ball search is three minutes. If you can’t find it within three minutes, it is lost.
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Because it is lost, you must return to the spot of your previous stroke and play another ball from there for a one shot penalty.
In fairness to Theegala, it's not the first rules debacle we've seen at the PGA Championship, with one player being penalized for being late to his tee time, while one group was put on the clock for slow play.
On Thursday, Garrick Higgo received a two-stroke penalty as he was late for his morning tee time. Justin Thomas, meanwhile, found his group put on the clock on Friday.
Although they weren't holding up the group behind, Thomas, Keegan Bradley and Cameron Young found themselves getting a warning, something the former claimed he "didn't really agree with it."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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