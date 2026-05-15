PGA Championship Projected Cut Watch: Live Updates

It's cut day at Aronimink where we'll find out who makes it through to the weekend at the 2026 PGA Championship.
The course has been the star of the show so far this week, with the Philadelphia layout's undulating greens and thick rough proving a tough challenge for the world's best.
Follow along all afternoon for live updates from our team of tour experts:
PGA Championship leaderboard
PGA Championship projected cut: +2
Notables battling to make the PGA Championship cut:
- +4 Michael Block
- +4 Justin Rose
- +4 Rory McIlroy
- +5 Tommy Fleetwood
- +5 Keegan Bradley
- +6 JJ Spaun
- +6 Russell Henley
- +6 Adam Scott
- +6 Bryson DeChambeau
- +7 Viktor Hovland
- +11 Max Homa
Live updates from:
HIGGO WARMING UP
Garrick Higgo is warming up ahead of the second round. The South African was hit with a two-shot penalty yesterday for being late for his tee time. He was late but on time, he said. Anyway, let's move on from that one.
Back out on the course, we're following some big names. Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose are halfway through round two. The World No.1 started the day at -3 but is +2 today. That probably says a little about how tough the conditions are at the moment. It's breezy.
WELCOMING MICHAEL WESTON
Over to Michael Weston for the next 90 minutes to keep you up to date with everything from Aronimink.
WHAT HAVE WE BEEN WRITING ABOUT?
Check out our latest articles in the Golf Monthly news section for opinion, facts and all you need to know about the 2026 PGA Championship:
- PGA Championship 2026: What Are The Highest Winning Scores This Century?
- Did Garrick Higgo's PGA Tee Time Debacle Reek Of Entitlement?
- Which Course Hosts The 2027 PGA Championship? New Venue One Pro Labeled As 'Quite Boring' Set For Debut
- What Is The New Major Player Code Of Conduct? And What Happens If Players Break It?
- 'I'm Not Flying From Europe To Have A New York Strip With You Guys... Of Course I'm Playing' - Why An Innocent Question At The Champions Dinner Gave Martin Kaymer Extra Motivation For 2026 PGA
POOR DAY FROM AKSHAY BHATIA
The Arnold Palmer Invitational winner will be almost certainly be going home early this week.
He opened with a one-over-par 71 yesterday but has dropped to five-over after five bogeys and just one birdie today.
SMALLEY EXTENDS LEAD AT THE TOP
Alex Smalley has just birdied the 7th and 9th to take a two-stroke lead at the top.
The World No.78 has been in fantastic form this year on the PGA Tour with just one missed cut in 12 events, highlighted by a T7 at the Cadillac Championship and T17 at the Truist Championship in his last two starts.
He could well still be around the lead come Sunday afternoon.
BIG MOVES
Michael Block has just made a birdie to get back to +3, which should be good to make the cut if he stays there.
Moving in the other direction is Keegan Bradley, who has just dropped to +6 after a second bogey in three holes on the 1st (his 10th of the day).
'THESE GUYS CERTAINLY GOT THE WORST OF THE DRAW'
- says Wayne Riley on the Sky Sports broadcast, who thinks the early-late starters will have the best conditions.
WEATHER WATCH
It has been a very breezy morning and it is set to remain windy all day according to the PGA's Friday morning forecast:
PACKED LEADERBOARD
Great stat from Justin Ray:
The smallest gap between the cut line and the leading score through 36 holes in PGA Championship history is 8 shots, in 2008.Currently there is just a 5-shot gap.May 15, 2026
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PROJECTED CUT
The cut line is currently at +2, but it will almost certainly move to +3 and perhaps even +4 later.
It's set to be a very entertaining afternoon watching the big names like McIlroy and DeChambeau fight to make their way into the weekend.
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Friday at the 2026 PGA Championship.
We currently have a big number of star names outside of the cut line after a very difficult morning at Aronimink, where the wind has been howling.
The afternoon starters begin in he next couple of hours, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. They will be battling to make the cut, but will they have easier conditions? Quite possibly.
Follow along all afternoon for live updates.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.