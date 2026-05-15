PGA Championship Projected Cut Watch: Live Updates

It's cut day at Aronimink! Find out who makes it and who misses out with our live updates from day 2 of the 2026 PGA Championship

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The PGA Championship Wanamaker Trophy sitting on a bridge in front of the Aronimink clubhouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's cut day at Aronimink where we'll find out who makes it through to the weekend at the 2026 PGA Championship.

Follow along all afternoon for live updates from our team of tour experts:

PGA Championship leaderboard

PGA Championship projected cut: +2

Notables battling to make the PGA Championship cut:

  • +4 Michael Block
  • +4 Justin Rose
  • +4 Rory McIlroy
  • +5 Tommy Fleetwood
  • +5 Keegan Bradley
  • +6 JJ Spaun
  • +6 Russell Henley
  • +6 Adam Scott
  • +6 Bryson DeChambeau
  • +7 Viktor Hovland
  • +11 Max Homa

Live updates from:

Michael-Weston
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HIGGO WARMING UP

Back out on the course, we're following some big names. Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose are halfway through round two. The World No.1 started the day at -3 but is +2 today. That probably says a little about how tough the conditions are at the moment. It's breezy.

WELCOMING MICHAEL WESTON

WHAT HAVE WE BEEN WRITING ABOUT?

POOR DAY FROM AKSHAY BHATIA

He opened with a one-over-par 71 yesterday but has dropped to five-over after five bogeys and just one birdie today.

SMALLEY EXTENDS LEAD AT THE TOP

The World No.78 has been in fantastic form this year on the PGA Tour with just one missed cut in 12 events, highlighted by a T7 at the Cadillac Championship and T17 at the Truist Championship in his last two starts.

He could well still be around the lead come Sunday afternoon.

BIG MOVES

Moving in the other direction is Keegan Bradley, who has just dropped to +6 after a second bogey in three holes on the 1st (his 10th of the day).

'THESE GUYS CERTAINLY GOT THE WORST OF THE DRAW'

Wayne Riley working for Sky Sports at the 2022 Players Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WEATHER WATCH

A graphic showing the daily weather forecast for Friday at the 2026 PGA Championship

(Image credit: PGA of America)

PACKED LEADERBOARD

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PROJECTED CUT

It's set to be a very entertaining afternoon watching the big names like McIlroy and DeChambeau fight to make their way into the weekend.

WELCOME

We currently have a big number of star names outside of the cut line after a very difficult morning at Aronimink, where the wind has been howling.

The afternoon starters begin in he next couple of hours, including the likes of Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau. They will be battling to make the cut, but will they have easier conditions? Quite possibly.

Follow along all afternoon for live updates.

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