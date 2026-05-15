PGA Championship Projected Cut Watch: Live Updates

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HIGGO WARMING UP Garrick Higgo is warming up ahead of the second round. The South African was hit with a two-shot penalty yesterday for being late for his tee time. He was late but on time, he said. Anyway, let's move on from that one. Back out on the course, we're following some big names. Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Justin Rose are halfway through round two. The World No.1 started the day at -3 but is +2 today. That probably says a little about how tough the conditions are at the moment. It's breezy.

WELCOMING MICHAEL WESTON Over to Michael Weston for the next 90 minutes to keep you up to date with everything from Aronimink.

POOR DAY FROM AKSHAY BHATIA The Arnold Palmer Invitational winner will be almost certainly be going home early this week. He opened with a one-over-par 71 yesterday but has dropped to five-over after five bogeys and just one birdie today.

SMALLEY EXTENDS LEAD AT THE TOP Alex Smalley has just birdied the 7th and 9th to take a two-stroke lead at the top. The World No.78 has been in fantastic form this year on the PGA Tour with just one missed cut in 12 events, highlighted by a T7 at the Cadillac Championship and T17 at the Truist Championship in his last two starts. He could well still be around the lead come Sunday afternoon.

BIG MOVES Michael Block has just made a birdie to get back to +3, which should be good to make the cut if he stays there. Moving in the other direction is Keegan Bradley, who has just dropped to +6 after a second bogey in three holes on the 1st (his 10th of the day).

'THESE GUYS CERTAINLY GOT THE WORST OF THE DRAW' - says Wayne Riley on the Sky Sports broadcast, who thinks the early-late starters will have the best conditions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WEATHER WATCH It has been a very breezy morning and it is set to remain windy all day according to the PGA's Friday morning forecast: (Image credit: PGA of America)

PACKED LEADERBOARD Great stat from Justin Ray: The smallest gap between the cut line and the leading score through 36 holes in PGA Championship history is 8 shots, in 2008.Currently there is just a 5-shot gap.May 15, 2026

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PROJECTED CUT The cut line is currently at +2, but it will almost certainly move to +3 and perhaps even +4 later. It's set to be a very entertaining afternoon watching the big names like McIlroy and DeChambeau fight to make their way into the weekend.