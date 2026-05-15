This PGA Tour Winner Just Did Something Nobody Has Done For 15 Years At The PGA Championship

Stephan Jaeger is still in the hunt at the PGA Championship as we head into the weekend after a brilliant second round at Aronimink.

The German was tied for the lead after day one at three-under, and he walks away after day two on the exact same score, narrowly behind the leaders.

While some players grumbled about challenging pin positions and high winds, Jaeger got stuck in and ploughed through the course in spectacular fashion.

We often see players fluctuate between birdies and bogeys and end up on even-par. What's far rarer, though, is for a player to shoot a perfect par round like Jaeger just did.

The 36-year-old managed to make par on every single one of the 18 holes he played on Friday, in spite of those tricky pin positions and tough conditions.

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Incredibly, that's the first time a player has made 18 consecutive pars in a round at the PGA Championship since 2011.

The last man to do so was Richard Green in 2011, during the second round at Atlanta Athletic Club. Despite that impressive feat, Green still missed the cut after shooting nine-over on the opening day.

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Thankfully, for Jaeger, he will progress to the weekend rounds and looks to be in the hunt for a top 10 finish, at least.

Speaking after his historic achievement on Friday, Jaeger said: "I actually don't know if I've ever made 18 pars. I just mentioned I think if you do it at John Deere I think you're not going to be too happy because the cut's 5-, 6-, 7-under.

"But at a Major it's often an even par 70. But I actually don't know if I've made 18 pars in a round before... I'm happy to do it at a Major for sure."

Asked about the nature of those pars and whether the score was indicative of his play on the day, Jaeger added: "I think the way I hit it today it could have easily been three or four-under.

"If I made some putts like I did yesterday. I felt like I actually hit it better today than I did yesterday, which I think that's a positive I'm going to take out of it."