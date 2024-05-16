Xander Schauffele Sets 3 Records In Blistering Start To PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele sent records tumbling after firing a superb nine-under-par 62 during the first round of the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Schauffele, still chasing his first Major triumph, finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy at last week's Wells Fargo Championship but buried those demons with a remarkable display in benign Lousiville conditions.

The bogey-free round featured nine birdies and saw the World No.3 become the first person to shoot a 62 in the PGA Championship.

In addition, Schauffele's exploits saw him break Valhalla's course record - previously set by Jose Maria Olazabal in 2000 - and become the first player to shoot multiples scores of 62 in men's Major championship history.

