Paul Foston - My Golf Masterclass App Launched!

Paul Foston - My Golf Masterclass App has been launched to offer golfers a 'go-to guide and troubleshooter' to help them out on the course
PGA Advanced Fellow and Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach, Paul Foston has launched a box set of 60, 5-minute golf instruction videos. Designed for players of all levels as a 'go-to guide & troubleshooter', the aim is to equip golfers with all the tools they need to execute every shot they face on the course.
Paul Foston has 40 years experience, has taught over 40,000 lessons and taken five players to European Tour victories and one to Ryder Cup success.
“Golf is a sport that most players take with them throughout their whole life so I cannot stress enough the importance of coaching to get maximum enjoyment and long term success from the game" explained Paul.
"For me, there is nothing more fulfilling than taking the average player to winning competitions and with my Masterclass of golf instruction, I am confident that it will deliver the same results for you.”
Paul Foston is a regular contributor to Golf Monthly delivering a whole range of simple and effective advice and drills content covering everything from the takeaway in the golf swing to how slices and pulls are linked.
LAUNCH OFFER
Golf Monthly readers and followers can pick up the Paul Foston - My Golf Masterclass App - '60 videos for the price of a lesson' - for £74.99 until 31st January 2021 (£99.99 afterwards).
For all the details, head over to: paulfostongolfacademy.co.uk
The Paul Foston - My Golf Masterclass App is now available on Google Play and the App Store.
Location: Paul Foston Golf Academy
Paul has worked with a number of Tour professionals over the years, and is proud to have successfully coached over 40,000 students. In 2005, he set out to design his own academy with a ‘world class’ coaching infrastructure of technical advancement and a tailor made short game layout to practice every real life challenge experienced on course.
Greatest success story:
Fulfilling the dreams of five international players - Paul Way, Mark Roe, Craig Parry, Jamie Spence and Peter Mitchell, taking them to European Tour victories and one to Ryder Cup success.
Teaching philosophy:
Golf is one of the most challenging sports to accomplish. To play well consistently requires you to invest time in lessons, practice and play in equal measure; this will give a solid foundation and enable you to develop skills across the whole spectrum of the game. Identifying an individual’s learning style is key to coaching and effective communication. My imaginative mind and use of analogy is a creative, easily understandable method to convey instruction and simplify technique.
Significant teaching influences:
I have amassed a great body of knowledge by researching the world’s best players and their unique ability to play golf at the highest level. I have also kept pace with technology and golf equipment advancements. These findings have given me a deep understanding of swing dynamics and techniques which have been incorporated into my classic coaching style.
