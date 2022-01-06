Patrick Reed Announces Deal With PXG
The announcement came via PXG's Twitter page, with the 2018 Masters champion sporting a PXG driver and cap in Hawaii.
By Matt Cradock published
The new golf year got underway at Kapalua on Thursday, with a number of the games biggest names looking for a good start to 2022 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The start of a new year is also the time for players to chop and change manufacturers, with the 'January Transfer Window' already throwing up a number of swaps.
One of the biggest reveals came on Thursday, when it was announced on Twitter that 2018 Masters champion, Patrick Reed, is the newest member of the PXG roster, with a tweet stating "Welcome our newest member of the #PXGTroops... ! Good luck in Hawaii this weekend @PReedGolf"
Welcome our newest member of the #PXGTroops... @PReedGolf! Goodluck in Hawaii this weekend ⛳🌺Tap https://t.co/qfZN2egnRn to check out our current #PXG roster. pic.twitter.com/xXZBqQfrz0January 6, 2022
Reed, who had been an equipment-free agent for several years, was photographed on Tuesday at Kapalua wearing a Grindworks hat, the brand that has been producing the American's irons that he has used for the past year or so.
The following day, Reed was then spotted wearing a hat with a PXG logo on the front and back with a Grindworks logo on the side, implying he intends to stay with the Japanese iron maker.
The American has been using a PXG driver out on Tour since October, specifically a 9-degree 0811X, so suspicion was raised as to whether he had signed with the company.
Now, on the first day of the event, it has been confirmed that the nine-time PGA Tour winner has joined with the Scottsdale-based brand, and while PXG has yet to provide details of the deal, the American does feature on their website as one of its Ambassadors alongside the likes of Zach Johnson, Jason Kokrak and Lydia Ko.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
