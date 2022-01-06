Patrick Reed Announces Deal With PXG

The new golf year got underway at Kapalua on Thursday, with a number of the games biggest names looking for a good start to 2022 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The start of a new year is also the time for players to chop and change manufacturers, with the 'January Transfer Window' already throwing up a number of swaps.

One of the biggest reveals came on Thursday, when it was announced on Twitter that 2018 Masters champion, Patrick Reed, is the newest member of the PXG roster, with a tweet stating "Welcome our newest member of the #PXGTroops... ! Good luck in Hawaii this weekend @PReedGolf"

Welcome our newest member of the #PXGTroops... @PReedGolf! Goodluck in Hawaii this weekend ⛳🌺Tap https://t.co/qfZN2egnRn to check out our current #PXG roster. pic.twitter.com/xXZBqQfrz0January 6, 2022 See more

Reed, who had been an equipment-free agent for several years, was photographed on Tuesday at Kapalua wearing a Grindworks hat, the brand that has been producing the American's irons that he has used for the past year or so.

The following day, Reed was then spotted wearing a hat with a PXG logo on the front and back with a Grindworks logo on the side, implying he intends to stay with the Japanese iron maker.

The American has been using a PXG driver out on Tour since October, specifically a 9-degree 0811X, so suspicion was raised as to whether he had signed with the company.

Now, on the first day of the event, it has been confirmed that the nine-time PGA Tour winner has joined with the Scottsdale-based brand, and while PXG has yet to provide details of the deal, the American does feature on their website as one of its Ambassadors alongside the likes of Zach Johnson, Jason Kokrak and Lydia Ko.

Check out all the latest Tour Gear Round Up here, where there have been a number of big changes on the Professional Tours.