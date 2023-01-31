Patrick Reed Hits Back At 'Non-Issue' Tree Incident At Dubai Desert Classic

Patrick Reed has responded to an incident in last week’s Dubai Desert Classic where he appeared to take a penalty drop from the wrong tree (opens in new tab) after a tee shot on the 17th during the third round.

The LIV Golf player, who finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the tournament, has produced a statement on Twitter which he introduces writing: "This is my statement regarding Dubai Desert Classic! Maybe it’s time we get back to playing some golf. Best wishes!”

The statement that follows reads: “Some people love controversy. But what happened on the 17th hole at the Dubai Desert Classic was a non-issue. As the DP World Tour confirmed, I was not asked to identify the tree my ball struck (that was done by ShotLink volunteers and several marshals), I was asked to identify the distinctive markings on the ball I was playing. I am looking forward to this week’s Asian Tour Flagship event at Royal Greens”.

This is my statement regarding Dubai Desert Classic! Maybe it’s time we get back to playing some golf! Best wishes. pic.twitter.com/sTUHOHzkPFJanuary 31, 2023 See more

After the incident, the DP World Tour released a statement that tallies with Reed’s explanation. It read: "During round three of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic two on course referees and several marshals identified that Patrick Reed's ball had become lodged in a specific tree following his tee shot on 17. The DP World Tour chief referee joined the player in the area and asked him to identify his distinctive ball markings.

"Using binoculars, the chief referee was satisfied that a ball with those markings was lodged in the tree. The player subsequently took an unplayable penalty drop (Rule 19.2c) at the point directly below on the ground. To clarify, the player was not asked to specify the tree but to identify his distinctive ball markings to confirm it was his ball."

In the event, the tree Reed hit was a little to the right of the one he took the drop from. However, the tee shot on the 17th is completely unsighted, so it is highly likely that he would have been told which tree he struck with his drive.

Given the clarity on the incident first provided by the DP World Tour and now Reed, the American will surely be hoping that his suggestion to "get back to playing some golf" will be heeded. To that end, this week, Reed tees it up alongside a host of other LIV Golf players in the Saudi International.