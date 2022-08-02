Patrick Reed Confirms Back-To-Back Asian Tour Starts

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Patrick Reed has committed to two upcoming Asian Tour events in the LIV Golf-invested International Series.

Reed will tee it up next week at the International Series Singapore and then the following week's International Series Korea in a huge boost for the Asian Tour.

He may he heading to the International Series as an ambassador for the Greg Norman-fronted series, having been seen wearing a LIV Golf cap and logo on his collar whilst playing in the LIV Series and at the 150th Open. LIV Golf has invested $300m into the Asian Tour via the International Series.

Reed will also be looking to earn world ranking points, with the LIV Golf Invitational Series yet to be sanctioned by the Official World Golf Ranking. The Texan is currently ranked 46th in the world.

Other LIV Golf players may be joining him over the next couple of weeks or in the future as PGA Tour suspensions mean that the only chance to earn world ranking points until The Masters will be via the Asian or DP World Tours. LIV players are free for August as they currently can't compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the next Invitational Series tournament coming in early September.

"LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in numerous International Series tournaments, bringing the world’s top players to locations such as Thailand, England, Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, Indonesia, China, Singapore, Hong Kong and new locations across the Americas and Europe," LIV Golf said in a release last week announcing the LIV Golf League for 2023.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

Paul Casey also revealed there had been WhatsApp messages among LIV Golf players to all play certain Asian Tour events together to boost the strength of field and therefore earn more world ranking points.

The International Series Singapore will be played on the Tampines Course at Tanah Merah Country Club from August 11-14, while the Lotte Skyhill Jeju Country Club will host the International Series Korea, from August 18-21.

Both events carry purses of $1.5 million, with the winner earning $270,000.

Reed has been part of the winning 4 Aces team over the last two Invitational Series tournaments alongside captain Dustin Johnson, Taylor Gooch and Pat Perez. He was fifth in the individual tournament in Bedminster.

No other LIV Golf players have been confirmed for International Series events yet, with the Singapore field also being headlined by Asian Tour Order of Merit leader Sihwan Kim as well as Bio Kim, Scott Vincent and Sadom Kaewkanjana.

Sihwan Kim won the inaugural International Series event, played earlier this year in Thailand, while Vincent triumphed in the International Series England.