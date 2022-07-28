Patrick Cantlay - 'I Don't Have Any Plans' To Join LIV After FedEx Cup

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Patrick Cantlay has confirmed he’s staying on the PGA Tour, though he didn’t rule out a move to LIV Golf in the future.

The World No.4 has been linked with signing with the Saudi-backed Series, but when asked about them ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, he admitted that while money is a big motivation, rumours that he will join LIV straight after the FedEx Cup are not true.

“I don't take too much stock in outside noise,” said the seven-time PGA Tour winner. “I don't have any plans at the moment to leave after the FedExCup.”

Cantlay banked $15million for winning the FedEx Cup last year, and the 30-year-old admitted that the money is an influence in golf, just as it is with any job.

He said: “I think anytime anyone's playing their profession, money's a big contributing motivator.”

After a season with only one win but nine top-10 finishes, Cantlay admitted he is making small changes to his game to try and rediscover the golden touch, but his experience of last year means he knows things can change very quickly.

He said: “Last year I was having a very average season until Memorial, or very poor season for me, and I won Memorial and then won BMW and the TOUR Championship and all of a sudden it was the best year I've ever had and I won Player of the Year, or PGA Tour Player of the Year.

“So golf is very interesting in that a week or two weeks could change, change the whole trajectory of your whole year. So never losing sight of the fact that you're only two wins in a row from being the hottest player on the planet, that's a funny thing in our game. I think maybe wins are maybe a little overweighted as far as how good a golf you're playing on a week-to-week basis, but that's the name of the game in our sport, it's how many wins an what tournaments did you win.

“My game's in a really good spot. I've been trying to double down on the process that got me to where I am, not change a whole lot and just look for small incremental improvements and I think the consistent play I've had this year is a testament to that."