How much is the FedEx Cup winning American worth? we take a look.

What Is Patrick Cantlay’s Net Worth?

Estimates as to Patrick Cantlay’s net worth vary widely however the most common figure raised is around $17 million.

Given his incredible success in 2020 and 2021 this is only going to go up though.

Patrick Cantlay was low amateur in the US Open of 2011. He followed this up the next week with a round of 60 at the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. It was both the course record and the lowest round on the PGA Tour by an amateur.

Then, the week after that, he was the low amateur at the AT&T National, finishing in a tied in 20th spot.

He had spent 55 weeks as world number 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and turned professional in June 2012.

His early years as a professional were hampered by a back injury, which reduced his appearances.

In his second start of the 2017-2018 season, he won his first PGA Tour title at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in November 2017. He triumphed on the second extra hole of a three-man playoff against Alex Čejka and Kim Meen-whee. This brought him $1,224,000.

In the following two years he was runner up in this event. He lost out by a stroke to Bryson DeChambeau in 2018, and then in a playoff against Kevin Na in 2019.

The Memorial Tournament, which he won in 2019 and 2021, has earned him the most of any event in total with $3,834,016 in aggregate prize money.

The BMW Championship, which Cantlay won 2021, came with a winner’s cheque for $1,710,000. He has played in this tournament five times, and has gathered $3,158,145 in prize money from it.

This win brought his career prize money on the PGA Tour to $22,280,758 however this does not include the $15 million he collected for winning the 2021 Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

In the 2020-2021 season he also won the ZOZO Championship which came with a winners cheque of $1,440,000.

In July 2020 Goldman Sachs announced that it was sponsoring Patrick Cantlay. This was the first time the bank had entered sports sponsorship.

“Our partnership with Patrick was more about him than the sport,” explained Goldman Sachs’ Dustin Cohn. “When we assess potential partners in any facet of our business, we want to make sure they have similar values to ours, and Patrick certainly does.”

Cantlay’s other sponsors include FootJoy, Titleist, Hugo Boss and Lexus.

He is also seen regularly wearing a Rolex watch but we are unsure if he has an official partnership with them.