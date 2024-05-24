Past US Open Winners At Pinehurst No.2

It's one of the iconic courses in the USA with Pinehurst No.2 staging the US Open and US Women's Open a combined four times so far, with plenty more to come in the future.

The scene of one of the most iconic US Open celebrations when the late, great Payne Stewart won the trophy here in 1999, there have been top-quality winners over the years.

And since the USGA has signed a deal with Pinehurst meaning a combination of the US Open and US Women's Open will be returning every fix or six years until 2047, there'll be plenty of trophies being won here in the years to come.

Pinehurst No.2 was also the course the USGA used in 2014 for a historic event when they played the US Open and US Women's Open in consecutive weeks.

US Open winners at Pinehurst No.2

Payne Stewart - 1999

Payne Stewart's iconic celebration at the 1999 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

An iconic player with an iconic celebration, Payne Stewart's US Open win in 1999 was one for the ages as he holed a 15-footer on the 18th for a one-shot win over Phil Mickelson.

A three-time Major champion, Stewart also won the 1991 US Open and 1989 PGA Championship before he was tragically killed in a place crash.

His death came just a few months after his victory at Pinehurst - where they erected a stature celebrating that winning putt behind the 18th green.

Michael Campbell - 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The New Zealander claimed his one and only Major here in 2005 after coming through qualifying at Walton Heath.

Campbell shot level-par at Pinehurst No.2 which was enough for a two-shot victory over Tiger Woods after overhauling a four-shot deficit after 54 holes.

Campbell went on to finish T5 at The Open and T6 at the PGA Championship in 2005 in what was by far his best Major performances in a season.

Martin Kaymer - 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Kaymer won his second Major with a dominant victory at the 2014 US Open as he lapped the field at Pinehurst No.2 with an eight-shot victory.

The former World No.1 raced into a six-shot lead with an opening pair of 65s, then cantered away to a serene victory.

With his win, the German became the first player in history to win The Players Championship and US Open in the same year.

Michelle Wie West - 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The week after Martin Kaymer won the men's title, Michelle Wie West came out on top as the US Women's Open took centre stage in a historic double-header.

Finishing the first round just a shot off the lead, Wie West was tied at the top entering the final round, where a two-under 70 was enough to beat Stacy Lewis by two shots.

Despite a stellar career, that US Women's Open victory ended up being Wie West's only Major title.