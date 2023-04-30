Pablo Larrazabal Claims Eighth DP World Tour Title At Korea Championship
The Spaniard carded a final round 67 to claim a two shot win over Marcus Helligkilde
Viewers were treated to a tight contest at the Korea Championship, with Robert MacIntyre starting the final round just one shot ahead of Scott Jamieson, Pablo Larrazabal and Sanghyun Park. Along with the trio, there were also multiple players within just three shots of the Scot, who was looking for a hat-trick of DP World Tour titles.
However, at the very first hole on Sunday, it was all change at the top of the leaderboard, with MacIntyre making a bogey and Jamieson making a birdie. After the two-shot swing, it was Jamieson who then capitalised with another birdie at the second to extend further ahead.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
It was always going to be a close day though, and, whilst the Scot made his way around the front nine, he saw his lead disintegrate, so much so that, at the halfway point, five players were tied for the lead at nine-under, with another three just one shot back at eight.
Out of the players in the pack, Larrazabal was the most experienced with seven DP World Tour titles to his name. At the 12th, that experience shone through, with a stunning approach setting up a birdie and a spot in the outright lead.
Holding a one shot advantage, the Spaniard then made some breathing room for himself at the 14th, as a lengthy birdie putt forced a show of emotion from the 39-year-old. At the very next hole though that lead could have easily imploded, especially when his pushed drive somehow didn't go out of bounds to the right of the fairway!
That slice of luck proved to be the turning point and, as he looked to safely navigate his way into the clubhouse, the target set was 10-under. Standing at 12-under, Larrazabal knew that if he parred in the victory was his, something which he hadn't done in 372 days, when he claimed the ISPS Handa Championship in his home country of Spain.
Tapping in at the last to claim the title, Larrazabal added an eighth DP World Tour win to his extremely impressive resume, with the trophy being his third in 13 months.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
