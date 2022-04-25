Pablo Larrazabal What's In The Bag?
A seven-time winner on the European Tour, lets take a look at what the Spaniard puts in the bag.
A seven-time winner on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), we take a look inside the bag of Pablo Larrazabal.
Driver
Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S
Larrazabal is a Callaway staff player and plays a full set of clubs made by the company. At the top of the bag he uses the Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S driver.
Fairways
Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond, Callaway Epic Speed
He then uses Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond and Callaway Epic Speed fairway woods. They have 15 and 18 degrees of loft.
Irons
Callaway X Forged UT, Callaway Apex TCB, Callaway Apex MB
Interestingly he carries three different types of Callaway iron, starting with an X-Forged Utility iron with 24 degrees of loft. Then from five to seven-iron he uses Callaway Apex TCB's and finally his eight-iron and pitching wedge are Apex MB's.
Wedges
Callaway Mack Daddy 4
As a result of his setup further up in the bag, he uses only three wedges and they have 48, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. They are Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges so it is interesting he hasn't put the newer Jaws MD5 models in.
Putter
Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas
Larrazabal finally uses an Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas putter which has a fang design.
Ball
Callaway Chome Soft X
He also uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball and wears Nike golf shoes.
Full Specs
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Pro 63 X shaft
3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 7 X shaft
5-wood: Callaway Epic Speed (18 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 8 X shaft
Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (24), Callaway Apex TCB (5-7), Callaway Apex MB (8-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48, 56, 60) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas
Ball: Callaway Chome Soft X
