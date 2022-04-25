Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Pablo Larrazabal What's In The Bag?

A seven-time winner on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), we take a look inside the bag of Pablo Larrazabal.

Pablo Larrazabal What's In The Bag?

Driver

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Larrazabal is a Callaway staff player and plays a full set of clubs made by the company. At the top of the bag he uses the Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S driver.

Fairways

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond, Callaway Epic Speed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then uses Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond and Callaway Epic Speed fairway woods. They have 15 and 18 degrees of loft.

Today's best Callaway Epic Speed Fairway Wood deals $197.99 View Reduced Price $299.99 $259.95 View $282.47 View Show More Deals

Irons

Callaway X Forged UT, Callaway Apex TCB, Callaway Apex MB

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly he carries three different types of Callaway iron, starting with an X-Forged Utility iron with 24 degrees of loft. Then from five to seven-iron he uses Callaway Apex TCB's and finally his eight-iron and pitching wedge are Apex MB's.

Wedges

Callaway Mack Daddy 4

As a result of his setup further up in the bag, he uses only three wedges and they have 48, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. They are Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges so it is interesting he hasn't put the newer Jaws MD5 models in.

Putter

Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas

(Image credit: MHopley)

Larrazabal finally uses an Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas putter which has a fang design.

Ball

Callaway Chome Soft X

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

He also uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball and wears Nike golf shoes.

Today's best Callaway Chrome Soft X 2022 Golf Ball deals $49.99 View $49.99 View $49.99 View Show More Deals

Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Pro 63 X shaft

3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 7 X shaft

5-wood: Callaway Epic Speed (18 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 8 X shaft

Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (24), Callaway Apex TCB (5-7), Callaway Apex MB (8-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48, 56, 60) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas

Ball: Callaway Chome Soft X