Pablo Larrazabal What's In The Bag?

A seven-time winner on the European Tour, lets take a look at what the Spaniard puts in the bag.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)
Sam Tremlett
By
published

A seven-time winner on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour), we take a look inside the bag of Pablo Larrazabal. 

Driver

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S

pablo larrazabal driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Larrazabal is a Callaway staff player and plays a full set of clubs made by the company. At the top of the bag he uses the Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S driver. 

Fairways

Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond, Callaway Epic Speed

pablo larrazabal fairway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He then uses Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond and Callaway Epic Speed fairway woods. They have 15 and 18 degrees of loft. 

Irons

Callaway X Forged UT, Callaway Apex TCB, Callaway Apex MB

pablo larrazabal irons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly he carries three different types of Callaway iron, starting with an X-Forged Utility iron with 24 degrees of loft. Then from five to seven-iron he uses Callaway Apex TCB's and finally his eight-iron and pitching wedge are Apex MB's.

Wedges

Callaway Mack Daddy 4

As a result of his setup further up in the bag, he uses only three wedges and they have 48, 56 and 60 degrees of loft. They are Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges so it is interesting he hasn't put the newer Jaws MD5 models in.

Putter

Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas

Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas 2022 Putter

(Image credit: MHopley)

Larrazabal finally uses an Odyssey Toulon Design Las Vegas putter which has a fang design.

Ball

Callaway Chome Soft X

A box of Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls, callaway golf balls with grass background

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

He also uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball and wears Nike golf shoes.

Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees) with Fujikura Pro 63 X shaft

3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 7 X shaft

5-wood: Callaway Epic Speed (18 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 8 X shaft

Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (24), Callaway Apex TCB (5-7), Callaway Apex MB (8-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT X100 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (48, 56, 60) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Las Vegas

Ball: Callaway Chome Soft X

Sam Tremlett
Sam Tremlett

A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.  
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 


Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6


