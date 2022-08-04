Outspoken DP World Tour Pro Backs PGA Tour LIV Stance
Mike Lorenzo-Vera said Jay Monahan's response to the LIV players' lawsuit made him "even more happy about the alliance" between the PGA and DP World Tours
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, one of the most outspoken DP World Tour players against LIV Golf, has praised PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's letter in response to the lawsuit filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the Tour.
"This kind of letter make me even more happy about the alliance between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour," Mike Lorenzo Vera tweeted, finishing off with "Huge stand !!!"
The Frenchman was referring to the strengthened alliance between the PGA and DP World Tours, which saw the introduction of three co-sanctioned events, including the Scottish Open, as well as the leading ten players on the end-of-season DP World Tour Rankings earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.
VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?
Monahan’s response to the lawsuit by the 11 LIV players against the PGA Tour, which included the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter, was scathing, accusing the players of attempting to force their way back onto the Tour via lawyers.
“We have been preparing to protect our membership and contest this latest attempt to disrupt our Tour, and you should be confident in the legal merits of our position," Monahan wrote. "Fundamentally, these suspended players - who are now Saudi Golf League employees - have walked away from the Tour and now want back in. With the Saudi Golf League on hiatus, they're trying to use lawyers to force their way into competition alongside our members in good standing.”
Lorenzo-Vera has been one of the biggest public critics of LIV Golf and recently expressed his disappointment in Henrik Stenson after he was removed as European Ryder Cup captain following his move to LIV. He called it "disappointing behaviour" and said "what a bunch of bulls***" following the Swede's statement.
He also recently said that the attitude of players going to LIV is "unacceptable."
It would be nice to hear other players that thinks all of this LIV golf is a joke and the attitude of the players going there is unacceptable. Because @PepperellEddie and I , is not enough to show how much the @DPWorldTour family stands against it.July 20, 2022
The 37-year-old has won seven times as a professional but is yet to taste victory on the DP World Tour. His best Major finish was a T16 at the 2019 PGA Championship, with his best result in terms of world ranking points coming at the 2019 DP World Tour Championship, where he was third.
More Lorenzo-Vera anti-LIV tweets:
I’d love to know how many fake accounts are made to support the @LIVGolfInv on @Twitter #PROPAGANDAAugust 1, 2022
I believe aswell that some people are in the shadow and very responsable for the shit show going on. The management companies. Shame on you aswell.July 20, 2022
It’s nice to see lawyers write instead of the player… it feels so honest. What a disappointing behavior… what a bunch of bullshit… thank you to drop the team Henrik. Great role model… https://t.co/XZtG6ivO5EJuly 20, 2022
Fantastic response from latest @LIVGolfInv BULLSHIT from Keith Pelley !!!👏Sounds like how I feel and other people aswell !!! https://t.co/4uV8NCOTeDJuly 1, 2022
I just can’t believe players will play the LIV next week , in front of the tournament hosted by two legends in Sweden. And come back play the @DPWorldTour like if nothing happened. They just forget that without the DPWorldTour they wouldn’t have tournaments to play. 🤮May 31, 2022
WTF is going on in some players head ????Not enough 💵 on the @PGATOUR ???Not well organized ? Bad schedule ?Bad courses ? Bad crowed ? Before the LIV , looks like they were happy ! UNGRATEFULNESS !!!! That’s the only word that comes to my mind. #educationMay 6, 2022
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Cazoo Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
The Celtic Manor Resort hosts the latest of the DP World Tour’s UK swing events
By Mike Hall • Published
-
How Can I Play Sedgefield Country Club?
The private North Carolina golf club isn’t as difficult to experience as its status suggests
By Mike Hall • Published