Outspoken DP World Tour Pro Backs PGA Tour LIV Stance

Mike Lorenzo-Vera, one of the most outspoken DP World Tour players against LIV Golf, has praised PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's letter in response to the lawsuit filed by 11 LIV Golf players against the Tour.

"This kind of letter make me even more happy about the alliance between the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour," Mike Lorenzo Vera tweeted, finishing off with "Huge stand !!!"

The Frenchman was referring to the strengthened alliance between the PGA and DP World Tours, which saw the introduction of three co-sanctioned events, including the Scottish Open, as well as the leading ten players on the end-of-season DP World Tour Rankings earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

Monahan’s response to the lawsuit by the 11 LIV players against the PGA Tour, which included the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Ian Poulter, was scathing, accusing the players of attempting to force their way back onto the Tour via lawyers.

“We have been preparing to protect our membership and contest this latest attempt to disrupt our Tour, and you should be confident in the legal merits of our position," Monahan wrote. "Fundamentally, these suspended players - who are now Saudi Golf League employees - have walked away from the Tour and now want back in. With the Saudi Golf League on hiatus, they're trying to use lawyers to force their way into competition alongside our members in good standing.”

Lorenzo-Vera has been one of the biggest public critics of LIV Golf and recently expressed his disappointment in Henrik Stenson after he was removed as European Ryder Cup captain following his move to LIV. He called it "disappointing behaviour" and said "what a bunch of bulls***" following the Swede's statement.

He also recently said that the attitude of players going to LIV is "unacceptable."

It would be nice to hear other players that thinks all of this LIV golf is a joke and the attitude of the players going there is unacceptable. Because @PepperellEddie and I , is not enough to show how much the @DPWorldTour family stands against it.July 20, 2022 See more

The 37-year-old has won seven times as a professional but is yet to taste victory on the DP World Tour. His best Major finish was a T16 at the 2019 PGA Championship, with his best result in terms of world ranking points coming at the 2019 DP World Tour Championship, where he was third.

More Lorenzo-Vera anti-LIV tweets:

I’d love to know how many fake accounts are made to support the @LIVGolfInv on @Twitter #PROPAGANDAAugust 1, 2022 See more

I believe aswell that some people are in the shadow and very responsable for the shit show going on. The management companies. Shame on you aswell.July 20, 2022 See more

It’s nice to see lawyers write instead of the player… it feels so honest. What a disappointing behavior… what a bunch of bullshit… thank you to drop the team Henrik. Great role model… https://t.co/XZtG6ivO5EJuly 20, 2022 See more

Fantastic response from latest @LIVGolfInv BULLSHIT from Keith Pelley !!!👏Sounds like how I feel and other people aswell !!! https://t.co/4uV8NCOTeDJuly 1, 2022 See more

I just can’t believe players will play the LIV next week , in front of the tournament hosted by two legends in Sweden. And come back play the @DPWorldTour like if nothing happened. They just forget that without the DPWorldTour they wouldn’t have tournaments to play. 🤮May 31, 2022 See more