How Are The LIV Golfers Getting On At The Open de Espana?
Five LIV players are featuring at the DP World Tour event in Madrid, with all five making the cut comfortably and in contention heading into the weekend
Heading into the weekend of the Open de Espana, it's home-hero, Angel Hidalgo, who leads the way in Madrid, with the Spaniard sitting at 10-under-par, four clear of Englishman, Joe Dean.
Coming into the event, eyes were on LIV Golf's Jon Rahm, who only committed fully to the tournament on Wednesday following the birth of his third child. Looking for an historic fourth victory in Spain, which would surpass the legend Seve Ballesteros, Rahm is in a good position heading into the final 36 holes.
Carding a three-under 68 on Thursday, the two-time Major winner then produced a two-under 69 on Friday to sit at five-under, five back of compatriot Hidalgo, with Rahm hoping to carry on his form that included the LIV Golf League Individual title a fortnight ago.
Joining LIV Golf at the end of 2023, much has been made on whether Rahm will attempt to qualify for the Ryder Cup. To be eligible, he needs to play in four DP World Tour tournaments and, following his appearance at the Olympics, Rahm is now two events down following his run at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
Along with Rahm, Patrick Reed is also playing the tournament and, following a five-under 66 on Friday, the American sits alongside Rahm at five-under-par and in contention to challenge for the victory.
Currently, in 2024, Reed has featured in a few DP World Tour events, including the Italian Open and BMW International Open, where he finished tied 29th and tied 13th. Playing at the Open de Espana, he is also set to tee it up at next week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship alongside multiple other LIV Golfers.
As Rahm and Reed sit at five-under, Spaniard David Puig is just one shot back at four-under, as the 22-year-old produced back-to-back 69s to sit inside the top 10 on his second Open de Espana appearance. His last outing in the event came in 2020, where Puig finished in a tie for 34th.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A member of Fireballs GC on the LIV Golf circuit, Puig's team-mate, Eugenio Chacarra, is also under-par, with the Spaniard one-under for the tournament following a two-under round of 69 on Friday. He sits just outside the top 25 but, if he goes low on Saturday, could bring himself into contention.
The final LIV player is Tyrrell Hatton who, after a three-over-par round of 74 on Thursday, battled back with a three-under-par round of 68 on Friday. The Legion XIII GC player jumped over 40 spots following his second round and, like Rahm, the Englishman is using the tournament to help boost his chances of a spot on the European Ryder Cup team, following his appearance at the British Masters in August.
LIV GOLF LEADERBOARD AT THE OPEN DE ESPANA
- T3rd: -5 Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed
- T8th: -4 David Puig
- T23rd: -1 Eugenio Chacarra
- T38th: E Tyrrell Hatton
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Joe Dean Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The English Pro Golfer
Discover more about English pro golfer Joe Dean via these facts regarding his career and background to date...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Amateur Star Secures Major Starts After Dominant US Mid-Amateur Victory
A year after heartbreak in the final, Evan Beck dominated the US Mid-Amateur final, claiming a 9&8 victory and a spot at notable Major championships
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘I’m Optimistic’ - Jon Rahm Expresses Desire To Play Both PGA Tour And LIV Golf Events
Jon Rahm hopes to be able to “play freely” between different circuits and is "optimistic" about a potential deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's backers
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Report: Jon Rahm To Make Open de Espana Appearance After Birth Of Third Child
The Spaniard was in danger of missing his home open after withdrawing from the Wednesday Pro-Am, but it is reported he will be teeing it up in Madrid after the birth of his first daughter
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Open de Espana Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour heads to Spain the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, where some of the best players in the world compete for an attractive purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Presidents Cup Team Is More Affected By Lack Of LIV Golfers?
LIV Golfers are not allowed to compete in the Presidents Cup due to their PGA Tour suspensions
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Relegated Player Fires Lowest Round Of The Day Whilst Brooks Koepka Shoots 80 At LIV Golf Team Championship Finale
Branden Grace shot the lowest round in Dallas on Sunday, whilst five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, surprisingly, carded the worst round of the day
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ripper GC Claim LIV Golf Team Championship In Dramatic Final Day
The finale of the LIV Golf Team Championship saw the lead change hands several times before Cameron Smith's Ripper GC closed out the title by three shots
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Rory McIlroy Insists He's 'Happy With Where My Game Is' After Agonizing BMW PGA Championship Defeat
The four-time Major winner finished runner-up on the DP World Tour for the second week in a row at Wentworth, but he's determined to focus on the positives
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Think It's A Wonderful Opportunity For The Game To Come Together' - European Tour Chief Backs Global Golf Outcome In PIF Talks
Speaking to Sky Sports' Nick Dougherty, the European Tour Chief spoke about the negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF, as well as the possibility of pro golf becoming more global
By Matt Cradock Published