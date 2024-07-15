Cold, Wet And Windy? Open Championship Set For 'Unsettled' And 'Changeable' Weather
It's not going to be a hot and baked out Open this year with unsettled weather set to throw up a mix of rain, dry spells and cool temperatures
The weather at the Open Championship is always one of the biggest stories during the week as it shapes the conditions and scoring at the world's oldest golf Major.
There's often two sides of the draw where one half of the field faces the more challenging conditions, and we very much saw that at Royal Troon last time when Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson finished 14 and 11 strokes ahead of the third-placed finisher JB Holmes.
It's been a wet summer so far in the UK so Royal Troon isn't baked out and brown like we've seen in past Opens, but will it get a bit firmer and faster this week?
Currently, it doesn't look like it. Conditions are set to be dry for the early part of the week before 'uncertain' weather forecast for the tournament. The R&A say conditions will turn "more unsettled from Thursday with spells of rain and stronger winds likely" and will most likely remain "changeable."
Temperatures are set to be peaking at around 19 degrees celsius this week (66 fahrenheit) and winds look to be around 10-15mph.
That means we're set to see players wearing multiple layers and maybe even beanie hats, with rain currently forecast during all four days of the championship.
Hopefully it won't be as wet as last year, where Royal Liverpool was drowned with rain on the Sunday as Brian Harman claimed the Claret Jug by six strokes. We have seen players in short sleeves basking in some early sun on Monday morning so there's still every chance that we'll get some nice sunny spells - fingers crossed.
Open championship weather forecast:
Thursday: 17 degrees celsius (63F), light rain and moderate breeze
Friday: 17 degrees celsius (63F), light rain and moderate breeze
Saturday: 16 degrees celsius (61F), light rain and moderate breeze
Sunday: 16 degrees celsius (61F), light rain and moderate breeze
