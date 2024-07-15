R&A Chief ‘Concerned’ Over Rising Money In Golf As Open Fund Gets Small Bump

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers voiced his continued concern about the prize money in men's golf damaging the perception of the game - after releasing the $17m prize fund for the Open Championship at Royal Troon.

The Champion Golfer of the Year will be crowned on Sunday, handed the Claret Jug and also pocket a record $3.1m first prize for conquering the Ayrshire links.

Total prize money has risen just $500,000 from last year's Open Championship at Hoylake, so at $17m the prize fund is the lowest of the four men's Majors.

The US Open had the biggest prize fund of golf's big four at $21.5m, with The Masters offering $20m and the PGA Championship $18.5m.

The Open prize fund is also lower than the $20m that's dished out at LIV Golf events and also the new Signature Events on the PGA Tour.

Slumbers, though, defended the prize fund on offer at Troon with the R&A taking into consideration its role in running the game at all levels.

“The R&A has a responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining The Open’s position in the global game, providing the funds required for governance and developing amateur and recreational golf in 146 countries internationally," said Slumbers.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We have to make choices if we want to continue to build on the significant growth in participation that is essential for golf’s future."

Slumbers also voiced his concern that inflated prize funds in men's golf were contributing to the image of the game being tarnished among some fans.

Brian Harman won last year's Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Saudi Arabia PIF introduced the huge LIV Golf prize funds with the aim of attracting top players from the PGA Tour, which Jay Monahan tried to counter with the Signature Events.

The moves have seen prize money go up and up, something which Slumbers is not sure is sustainable as interest and viewing the game on TV has not risen in the same manner.

“We remain concerned about the impact substantial increases in men’s professional prize money are having on the perception of the sport and its long-term financial sustainability," added Slumbers.

"We are determined to act with the interests of the global game in mind as we pursue our goal of ensuring golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

So the R&A have tried to go against the grain and only increase the Open prize fund by a relatively small amount in comparison with some of the mega riches on offer elsewhere.