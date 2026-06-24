Dustin Johnson Among Big Names Confirmed For Open Final Qualifying

A host of big names, Major winners and Tour stars will try and make their way into The 2026 Open on Tuesday when Final Qualifying takes place across four links venues in England and Scotland.

The four sites will each offer five spots for Royal Birkdale, with 36-hole qualifiers taking place at Burnham and Berrow, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire in England as well as Dundonald Links in Scotland.

The headline name in the draws is that of Dustin Johnson, the former World No.1 and two-time Major winner who has played in every single Major since the 2017 Masters - when he had to withdraw after injuring his back from falling down the stairs.

DJ, who has made the cut in his last four Majors, will attempt to make it through at Dundonald Links in Scotland.

Other notable names teeing it up across the UK include Sahith Theegala (Burnham and Berrow), Sergio Garcia (West Lancs) and Wesley and George Bryan (West Lancs).

A large number of other LIV Golfers are lined up including Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, David Puig, Josele Ballester, Anirban Lahiri, Thomas Detry, Caleb Surratt and Peter Uihlein.

US Open low amateur Ryder Cowan is also trying to advance at Dundonald, while Ian Poulter's highly rated son, Luke, is once again competing at Royal Cinque Ports.

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Here's a look at some of the notable players in each of the qualifying sites and links to the draws:

Burnham and Berrow

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Sahith Theegala

Ollie Schniederjans

Caleb Surratt

Yannik Paul

Jakob Skov Olesen

Richard Mansell

James Nicholas

Anirban Lahiri

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Kieran Vincent

View full Burnham and Berrow draw

(Image credit: Dundonald Links)

Cameron Davis

Robert Rock

Oliver Lindell

Dustin Johnson

Carlos Ortiz

Angel Hidalgo

Grant Forrest

Callum Tarren

Frederik Kjettrup

Sean Crocker

Guido Migliozzi

Ryder Cowan (a)

View full Dundonald draw

Royal Cinque Ports

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matt Southgate

Tom Lewis

Peter Uihlein

John Catlin

Luis Masaveau

Dean Burmester

Luke Poulter

Thomas Detry

Branden Grace

David Puig

Alex Levy

Nathan Kimsey

Garrick Higgo

View full Royal Cinque Ports draw

West Lancs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adri Arnaus

George Bryan

Richard Teder (a)

Marcus Armitage

Sergio Garcia

Shubhankar Sharma

Wesley Bryan

Matthew Jordan

Miguel Tabuena

Danny Willett

Matt Wallace

Josele Ballester

View full West Lancs draw

The 154th Open takes place at Royal Birkdale from July 16-19. Scottie Scheffler defends his title after winning last year at Royal Portrush.