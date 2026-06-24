Dustin Johnson Among Big Names Confirmed For Open Final Qualifying
Open Final Qualifying draws are out for the four sites in England and Scotland next week - and the fields are stacked
A host of big names, Major winners and Tour stars will try and make their way into The 2026 Open on Tuesday when Final Qualifying takes place across four links venues in England and Scotland.
The four sites will each offer five spots for Royal Birkdale, with 36-hole qualifiers taking place at Burnham and Berrow, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire in England as well as Dundonald Links in Scotland.
The headline name in the draws is that of Dustin Johnson, the former World No.1 and two-time Major winner who has played in every single Major since the 2017 Masters - when he had to withdraw after injuring his back from falling down the stairs.
DJ, who has made the cut in his last four Majors, will attempt to make it through at Dundonald Links in Scotland.
Other notable names teeing it up across the UK include Sahith Theegala (Burnham and Berrow), Sergio Garcia (West Lancs) and Wesley and George Bryan (West Lancs).
A large number of other LIV Golfers are lined up including Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, David Puig, Josele Ballester, Anirban Lahiri, Thomas Detry, Caleb Surratt and Peter Uihlein.
US Open low amateur Ryder Cowan is also trying to advance at Dundonald, while Ian Poulter's highly rated son, Luke, is once again competing at Royal Cinque Ports.
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Here's a look at some of the notable players in each of the qualifying sites and links to the draws:
Burnham and Berrow
- Sahith Theegala
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Caleb Surratt
- Yannik Paul
- Jakob Skov Olesen
- Richard Mansell
- James Nicholas
- Anirban Lahiri
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Kieran Vincent
View full Burnham and Berrow draw
Dundonald Links
- Cameron Davis
- Robert Rock
- Oliver Lindell
- Dustin Johnson
- Carlos Ortiz
- Angel Hidalgo
- Grant Forrest
- Callum Tarren
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Sean Crocker
- Guido Migliozzi
- Ryder Cowan (a)
Royal Cinque Ports
- Matt Southgate
- Tom Lewis
- Peter Uihlein
- John Catlin
- Luis Masaveau
- Dean Burmester
- Luke Poulter
- Thomas Detry
- Branden Grace
- David Puig
- Alex Levy
- Nathan Kimsey
- Garrick Higgo
View full Royal Cinque Ports draw
West Lancs
- Adri Arnaus
- George Bryan
- Richard Teder (a)
- Marcus Armitage
- Sergio Garcia
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Wesley Bryan
- Matthew Jordan
- Miguel Tabuena
- Danny Willett
- Matt Wallace
- Josele Ballester
The 154th Open takes place at Royal Birkdale from July 16-19. Scottie Scheffler defends his title after winning last year at Royal Portrush.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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