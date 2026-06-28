Report: Dustin Johnson Among Big Name Withdrawals From Open Championship Final Qualifying

Open Championship Final Qualifying provides players with the chance to secure their spots at the final men's Major of 2026, with notable names set to compete among the four venues.

Dustin Johnson was, arguably, the stand-out player to feature, as the two-time Major winner was set to tee it up at Dundonald Links; however, his name no longer appears on the tee sheet as of Sunday evening.

According to Bob Harig: "Dustin Johnson was said to be on the fence about final qualifying for the Open and has apparently decided not to go.

"His name is no longer on the draw sheet for Dundonald in Scotland, one of the 4 qualifying venues. 5 players are to come out of each site on Tuesday."

Along with Johnson, Carlos Ortiz was also set to tee it up at Dundonald Links, but his name no longer appears on the tee sheet, while David Puig's name has also been removed from Royal Cinque Ports, indicating that both men have withdrawn.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout was also set to tee it up at Burnham & Berrow, but he no longer appears on the tee sheet, while Guido Migliozzi doesn't appear to be listed at Dundonald Links.

It's a similar story for Garrick Higgo, who was set to play at Royal Cinque Ports, but is no longer listed in the field.

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Dustin Johnson was said to be on the fence about final qualifying for the Open and has apparently decided not to go. His name is no longer on the draw sheet for Dundonald in Scotland, one of the 4 qualifying venues. 5 players are to come out of each site on Tuesday…June 28, 2026

The reason for the withdrawals are unknown, with The Open Championship taking place July 16-19th.

A number of big names, such as Sergio Garcia and Sahith Theegala will be present at their respective venues, with the established players looking to play their way into Royal Birkdale.

Taking place over 36-holes in a day, Final Qualifying has produced some memorable moments in the past and, with notable players taking part over the four venues, it's set to be an enthralling day of action.