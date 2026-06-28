Report: Dustin Johnson Among Big Name Withdrawals From Open Championship Final Qualifying
Johnson had been set to appear at Dundonald Links in Final Qualifying, but is no longer listed on the tee sheet, and neither are David Puig and Carlos Ortiz
Open Championship Final Qualifying provides players with the chance to secure their spots at the final men's Major of 2026, with notable names set to compete among the four venues.
Dustin Johnson was, arguably, the stand-out player to feature, as the two-time Major winner was set to tee it up at Dundonald Links; however, his name no longer appears on the tee sheet as of Sunday evening.
According to Bob Harig: "Dustin Johnson was said to be on the fence about final qualifying for the Open and has apparently decided not to go.
"His name is no longer on the draw sheet for Dundonald in Scotland, one of the 4 qualifying venues. 5 players are to come out of each site on Tuesday."
Along with Johnson, Carlos Ortiz was also set to tee it up at Dundonald Links, but his name no longer appears on the tee sheet, while David Puig's name has also been removed from Royal Cinque Ports, indicating that both men have withdrawn.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout was also set to tee it up at Burnham & Berrow, but he no longer appears on the tee sheet, while Guido Migliozzi doesn't appear to be listed at Dundonald Links.
It's a similar story for Garrick Higgo, who was set to play at Royal Cinque Ports, but is no longer listed in the field.
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Dustin Johnson was said to be on the fence about final qualifying for the Open and has apparently decided not to go. His name is no longer on the draw sheet for Dundonald in Scotland, one of the 4 qualifying venues. 5 players are to come out of each site on Tuesday…June 28, 2026
The reason for the withdrawals are unknown, with The Open Championship taking place July 16-19th.
A number of big names, such as Sergio Garcia and Sahith Theegala will be present at their respective venues, with the established players looking to play their way into Royal Birkdale.
Taking place over 36-holes in a day, Final Qualifying has produced some memorable moments in the past and, with notable players taking part over the four venues, it's set to be an enthralling day of action.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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