'It Was Brutal' - How Changing Winds Caused Havoc In First Round Of Open Championship
The changing winds at Royal Troon confounded the best players in the world on day one, forcing many to abandon their game plans
The first round of the Open Championship was a showcase of “brutal” links conditions as changing winds at Royal Troon confounded the best players in the world.
Only 17 players managed to shoot under par on a wet and windy day one, with Royal Troon playing like a completely different course than it did during the practice rounds.
“It made me think all day because I haven't played that wind this week, and really I was picking clubs for the first time off every tee today,” said Adam Scott, who was one of the few to go low on Thursday with a one-under 70. “I hit very different clubs than I did in any practice rounds.”
Earlier in the week, Troon played with a strong wind off the back on the first six holes, before the course – and the wind – flipped on the seventh.
However, the wind didn’t go to plan for many players today, with the first six holes being into the wind instead and playing a lot longer.
“Tuesday: different wind. Wednesday: different wind. Today: a different wind,” said Alex Noren, who put himself in contention with a two-under 69.
Robert MacIntyre, who battled to a one-over 72 in his first round, said starting with a strong wind in his face immediately put him in “fighting” mode.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“The wind, I think a lot of guys had game plans to just send driver the first few holes and to pitch up there today,” he said. “When it’s straight back into the wind it kind of switches you back into fighting, and it’s difficult.”
Xander Schauffele, who carded a 69 to sit in a tie for fourth, added: “Hitting driver on 1 in the practice round wasn't really great prep for today. But that's just kind of how links golf is, and that's the beauty of it.”
England’s Daniel Brown led the way in the end with a superb bogey-free, six-under 65, while Shane Lowry was a shot behind at five-under.
Lowry said coming to Royal Troon two weeks ago helped him see the course “in every wind possible”.
“It did change a lot because we played the front nine down and the back nine into the wind in all our practice rounds. But fortunately enough I came here two weeks ago and I played this wind on the second day that I played here. I saw the golf course in every wind possible I could see it.
“Yeah, I guess that was a good thing to do, and it's out there paying off a little bit today.”
But going low proved to be an anomaly on day one, as Lowry’s playing partner Cam Smith attested.
“Well, it was really hard if you ask me. If you ask Shane, it would probably be a different story. No, it's hard, mate. A lot of crosswinds. Hard to keep your ball in the fairway, and when you're in the rough, you're kind of guessing with landing something short with the bounces you get.
“It was brutal. It really was a good test of golf, and you needed to be on your A+ game to shoot under par, and I witnessed it. He played good.”
Unfortunately for the Smith and everyone else, it doesn’t look like Royal Troon will get any easier, with more rain and wind expected this week.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
How All 17 LIV Golfers Fared On Day One Of The 2024 Open
Brooks Koepka leads the LIV Golf charge and sits just outside of the top-10 after 18 holes at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘I Played This Wind Two Weeks Ago’ - Lowry’s Early Troon Scouting Mission Pays Off For Lowest First Round Major Score
The 37-year-old carded a five-under-par first round to sit one back of the lead of The Open Championship, with Lowry crediting a scouting trip a fortnight ago for his excellent play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How All 17 LIV Golfers Fared On Day One Of The 2024 Open
Brooks Koepka leads the LIV Golf charge and sits just outside of the top-10 after 18 holes at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘I Played This Wind Two Weeks Ago’ - Lowry’s Early Troon Scouting Mission Pays Off For Lowest First Round Major Score
The 37-year-old carded a five-under-par first round to sit one back of the lead of The Open Championship, with Lowry crediting a scouting trip a fortnight ago for his excellent play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tiger Woods Facing Another Missed Cut After Struggling In First Round Of Open Championship
The 15-time Major champion battled to a disappointing eight-over 79 in his first round of the Open Championship at Royal Troon
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Postage Stamp Stats Show World's Best Players Are Right Over Par 3 Comments
The par-3 eighth at Royal Troon has already seen 20 double bogeys or worse in the first round of the Open Championship
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'It Was Very Thoughtful And I Was Appreciative Of It' - Bryson DeChambeau Confirms Contact With Tiger Woods
Following his second US Open victory in June, DeChambeau revealed that the 15-time Major winner came up and congratulated him on the range at The Open Championship
By Matt Cradock Published
-
There Have Been Surprisingly Few Holes-In-One On The Postage Stamp - How Many?
It might be a very short hole, but this is one tricky par-3
By Michael Weston Published
-
Justin Thomas Leaves Painful 2023 Open Memories Behind To Claim Early Lead At Royal Troon
Justin Thomas showed no signs of his poor performance at last year's Open as he shot a three-under 68 to claim the clubhouse lead at Royal Troon
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Bombs 400+ Yard Drive At Open Championship
The American's tee shot at the 18th hole measured a colossal 405 yards and was the longest tee shot on Thursday by 15 yards
By Matt Cradock Published