Open Champion Cameron Smith And Billy Horschel Take Part In Fishing Competition

After a busy stretch that included the Genesis Scottish Open and The 150th Open Championship, players have returned home to enjoy some down time. While taking a much deserved break, it seems that recent Open winner, Cameron Smith, and Billy Horschel have been enjoying success off the course as well as on it...

Appearing at the Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament, Champion Golfer of the Year, Smith, was at the helm of the boat, whilst his team consisted of seven-time PGA Tour winner, Horschel.

Billy Horschel just reeled in a 29 pound kingfish in a boat captained by Cam Smith at the @GJKTOfficial pic.twitter.com/DIGHupPUiKJuly 22, 2022 See more

Both are notorious anglers, with Smith actually being escorted off by security during the 2021 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Links after he was caught fishing. On the Wednesday of the week of the event, the Australian grabbed his fishing rod and headed out to Harbour Town to catch some fish, however, after 45 minutes, he was asked to leave after being caught.

So, how did two of the world' top 15 get on in the tournament? Well, as it turns out, pretty well, with the duo actually leading at one point thanks to Horschel landing a 29-pounder.

Their efforts weren't enough though, as Joseph Shugart's crew aboard the St Augustine-based One Time, caught a 49.77-pound winner for the day's biggest catch. There was also the two-fish aggregate championship, a category that Smith and Horschel's team led for more than an hour during the afternoon, but that ultimately went to Tommy Rady and the Salt Life Food Shack crew.