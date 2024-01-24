‘One Of The Most Incredible Things I've Seen In Golf' - Tour Pros 'Astonished’ At Dunlap’s Amex Win

When 20-year-old amateur Nick Dunlap won the American Express last week, the entire golfing world sat up and took note. The achievement was special for a number of reasons, including the fact that he became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991, but also because he had to defend a three-shot overnight lead to do it.

There was adulation from all quarters after the final putt dropped, but the University of Alabama sophomore might not have been too fussed about the noise until he heard some of the kind words from his peers.

Ahead of the Farmers Insurance Open this week - an event Dunlap had initially signed up for prior to pulling out - esteemed PGA Tour players Keegan Bradley and Xander Schauffele were asked questions about the previous tournament's winner, with both Americans heaping praise on the 20-year-old.

Bradley - who is a Major champion - admitted he was "astonished" at Dunlap's achievement and labelled the win "pretty spectacular."

The 37-year-old said: "I certainly don't have any experiences like that, no. I was in complete awe of that. I didn't think we would ever see an amateur win a PGA Tour event.

"I couldn't imagine playing in a PGA Tour event as an amateur, let alone winning or making the cut. I just think now more than ever these younger kids that are coming out are so ready to play, I can't believe it. I'm just astonished, honestly.

"To me, that was one of the most incredible things I've seen in golf that I've watched. To see a college kid that's an amateur win a PGA Tour event, it's pretty spectacular."

Schauffele also had plenty of positive things to say about Dunlap and called the 20-year-old's decision to take a week out straight after his stratospheric victory "pretty mature."

A lot of the talk following the culmination of the American Express was about whether Dunlap would choose to turn pro, especially given he has a spot in The Masters either way and he had just missed out on $1.5 million as result of his current status.

Schauffele - who himself turned pro at 21 - stated the Alabama native has "a big decision to make" about his future but respects Dunlap choosing to take his time over it.

On Dunlap's win, Schauffele said: "Yeah, it’s incredible. He just turned 20 years old, he’s a sophomore in college. I played against Hunter Hamrick, his assistant coach, on the Korn Ferry eight, nine years ago. It was cool to see him.

"Yeah, for him to sort of set himself up, he shot 60 on moving day, which is what everyone dreams to do. He had that lead and he protected it. I think big hats off to Nick and what an accomplishment that is to make history.

"Yeah, he’s got a big decision to make. I think it’s pretty mature of him to not play this week and sort of sit back. And I’m sure he’s getting some good advice from his coaches, his family, some friends on what he should be doing, but ultimately it’s his decision."

Schauffele is set to tee off on one at 1:40pm ET (6:40pm GMT) in the first round alongside defending champion Max Homa and six-time PGA Tour winner, Tony Finau. Meanwhile, Bradley is set to go alongside Min Woo Lee and Jason Day at 1:51pm ET (6:51pm) from the 10th tee.