What Victory At The American Express Would Bring Amateur Nick Dunlap

Before The American Express, the most recent amateur to win a PGA Tour event had been Phil Mickelson, whose one-shot victory over Tom Purtzer and Bob Tway at the 1991 Northern Telecom Open introduced him as one of the game’s biggest talents.

However, by the end of the third round at La Quinta, another amateur, Nick Dunlap, was close to making his own piece of history. The 2023 US Amateur champion carded a sensational round of 60 on Saturday to leave him three shots clear of Sam Burns at the top of the leaderboard heading into the fourth round.

Because he’s still an amateur, victory wouldn’t see Dunlap claim prize money, with the $1.512m earmarked for the winner instead going to the player who finishes second. Nor would Dunlap be able to claim FedEx Cup points.

Despite that, the 20-year-old still stands to gain significantly more than just prestige and a place in the record books if he claims a maiden PGA Tour win.

With victory, Dunlap would be able to take up PGA Tour membership at any point during the 2024 season, while retaining it through the 2026 season.

If that wouldn’t tempt Dunlap to turn pro and take up membership, though, the promise of eligibility to all the remaining signature events of 2024, including The Masters and PGA Championship, and a place at The Sentry in 2025, would surely give him plenty to think about.

Nevertheless, that option does come with one or two drawbacks. Because of his US Amateur win, Dunlap had already secured his spots at The Masters, US Open and The Open. However, if he turns pro beforehand, he would relinquish his spots at the latter two Majors.

Nick Dunlap's US Amateur win secured him eligibility to three of the Majors - as long as he doesn't turn pro beforerhand (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another reason Dunlap may opt to retain his amateur status is that, even without turning pro, victory would still guarantee him eligibility in a maximum of 12 full-field events over the remainder of the season in the tournament winners category.

Given those factors, there is still a possibility that Dunlap could opt to wait until the end of the season to take up PGA Tour membership. If he does, he’ll have 30 days following its conclusion to become a member for the 2025 season. If he doesn't, he'll then have to wait until the end of the 2025 season to become a member for 2026.

There is no doubt that the decision Dunlap will face if he wins falls into the “nice problem to have” category, with the biggest pulls of remaining an amateur likely to be those three guaranteed Major appearances and plenty more PGA Tour exposure this season.

But would he really turn down the opportunity to make life-changing money at the lucrative signature events while still ensuring at least two Major starts?

Nick Dunlap is hoping to become the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson's 1991 victory at the Northern Telecom Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps that’s a decision for another day. In the aftermath of victory, surely no one could begrudge him the chance to take in his achievement, knowing he'd just become the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event in 33 years.

