Olympics Women's Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

After the men's Olympics golf tournament, it's the turn of the women to compete for medals at Le Golf National as 60 players compete over four days of strokeplay at the Albatros Course.

In total, 20 groups of three will compete each day. The action begins at 3.00am EDT (8.00am BST) with France's Perrine Delacour having the honor of the opening tee shot. She's in a group with Ireland's Stephanie Meadow and Manon de Roey of Belgium.

One of the strongest groups sees American Nelly Korda, who claimed the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, play alongside South Korea's Jin Young Ko and China's Ruoning Yin. The three begin at 3.55am EDT (8.55am BST) in the opening round with a tee time of 5.55am EDT (10.55am BST) on Thursday.

Australia's Hannah Green is another who will be optimistic of being in the medal hunt, and she plays alongside two others with expectations of making the podium - Team USA's Rose Zhang and Great Britain and Northern Ireland's Charley Hull. They get underway at 3.44am EDT (8.44am BST) in the first round and 5.44am EDT (10.44am BST) in the second round.

Charley Hull plays for Great Britain and Northern Ireland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, US Women's Open champion, Yuka Saso of Japan is grouped with Australian Minjee Lee and Thai former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, with the three beginning at 5.44am EDT (10.44am BST) in the first round and 3.44am EDT (8.44am BST) in the second round.

Below are the full tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the Olympics women's tournament:

Olympics Women's Tee Times - Round One

ET (BST)

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3.00am (8.00am): Perrine Delacour (France), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Manon de Roey (Belgium)

Perrine Delacour (France), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Manon de Roey (Belgium) 3.11am (8.11am): Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Anne van Dam (Netherlands)

Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Anne van Dam (Netherlands) 3.22am (8.22am): Aditi Ashok (India), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Esther Henseleit (Germany)

Aditi Ashok (India), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Esther Henseleit (Germany) 3.33am (8.33am): Shannon Tan (Singapore), Maria Fassi (Mexico), Celine Borge (Norway)

Shannon Tan (Singapore), Maria Fassi (Mexico), Celine Borge (Norway) 3.44am (8.44am): Hannah Green (Australia), Charley Hull (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Rose Zhang (United States of America)

Hannah Green (Australia), Charley Hull (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Rose Zhang (United States of America) 3.55am (8.55am): Nelly Korda (United States of America), Jin Young Ko (Korea), Ruoning Yin (China)

Nelly Korda (United States of America), Jin Young Ko (Korea), Ruoning Yin (China) 4.11am (9.11am): Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Brooke Henderson (Canada), Xiyu Janet Lin (China)

Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Brooke Henderson (Canada), Xiyu Janet Lin (China) 4.22am (9.22am): Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 4.33am (9.33am): Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Ursula Wikstrom (Finland)

Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Ursula Wikstrom (Finland) 4.44am (9.44am): Dottie Ardina (Philippines), Noora Komulainen (Finland), Madelene Stavnar (Norway)

Dottie Ardina (Philippines), Noora Komulainen (Finland), Madelene Stavnar (Norway) 4.55am (9.55am): Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Diksha Dagar (India), Emma Spitz (Austria)

Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Diksha Dagar (India), Emma Spitz (Austria) 5.06am (10.06am): Azahara Munoz (Spain), Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Morgane Metraux (Switzerland)

Azahara Munoz (Spain), Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Morgane Metraux (Switzerland) 5.17am (10.17am): Alexandra Forsterling (Germany), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark)

Alexandra Forsterling (Germany), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark) 5.33am (10.33am): Klara Davidson Spilkova (Czech Republic), Paula Reto (South Africa), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia)

Klara Davidson Spilkova (Czech Republic), Paula Reto (South Africa), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia) 5.44am (10.44am): Yuka Saso (Japan), Minjee Lee (Australia), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)

Yuka Saso (Japan), Minjee Lee (Australia), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand) 5.55am (10.55am): Celine Boutier (France), Lilia Vu (United States of America), Amy Yang (Korea)

Celine Boutier (France), Lilia Vu (United States of America), Amy Yang (Korea) 6.06am (11.06am): Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Maja Stark (Sweden)

Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Maja Stark (Sweden) 6.17am (11.17am): Leona Maguire (Ireland), Georgia Hall (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)

Leona Maguire (Ireland), Georgia Hall (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa) 6.28am (11.28am): Ana Belac (Slovenia), Sara Kouskova (Czech Republic), Alena Sharp (Canada)

Ana Belac (Slovenia), Sara Kouskova (Czech Republic), Alena Sharp (Canada) 6.39am (11.39am): Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Sarah Schober (Austria), Pia Babnik (Slovenia)

Olympics Women's Tee Times - Round Two

ET (BST)

3.00am (8.00am): Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Diksha Dagar (India), Emma Spitz (Austria)

Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Diksha Dagar (India), Emma Spitz (Austria) 3.11am (8.11am): Azahara Munoz (Spain), Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Morgane Metraux (Switzerland)

Azahara Munoz (Spain), Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Morgane Metraux (Switzerland) 3.22am (8.22am): Alexandra Forsterling (Germany), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark)

Alexandra Forsterling (Germany), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark) 3.33am (8.33am): Klara Davidson Spilkova (Czech Republic), Paula Reto (South Africa), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia)

Klara Davidson Spilkova (Czech Republic), Paula Reto (South Africa), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia) 3.44am (8.44am): Yuka Saso (Japan), Minjee Lee (Australia), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)

Yuka Saso (Japan), Minjee Lee (Australia), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand) 3.55am (8.55am): Celine Boutier (France), Lilia Vu (United States of America), Amy Yang (Korea)

Celine Boutier (France), Lilia Vu (United States of America), Amy Yang (Korea) 4.11am (9.11am): Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Maja Stark (Sweden)

Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Maja Stark (Sweden) 4.22am (9.22am): Leona Maguire (Ireland), Georgia Hall (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)

Leona Maguire (Ireland), Georgia Hall (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa) 4.33am (9.33am): Ana Belac (Slovenia), Sara Kouskova (Czech Republic), Alena Sharp (Canada)

Ana Belac (Slovenia), Sara Kouskova (Czech Republic), Alena Sharp (Canada) 4.44am (9.44am): Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Sarah Schober (Austria), Pia Babnik (Slovenia)

Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Sarah Schober (Austria), Pia Babnik (Slovenia) 4.55am (9.55am): Perrine Delacour (France), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Manon de Roey (Belgium)

Perrine Delacour (France), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Manon de Roey (Belgium) 5.06am (10.06am): Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Anne van Dam (Netherlands)

Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Anne van Dam (Netherlands) 5.17am (10.17am): Aditi Ashok (India), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Esther Henseleit (Germany)

Aditi Ashok (India), Gaby Lopez (Mexico), Esther Henseleit (Germany) 5.33am (10.33am): Shannon Tan (Singapore), Maria Fassi (Mexico), Celine Borge (Norway)

Shannon Tan (Singapore), Maria Fassi (Mexico), Celine Borge (Norway) 5.44am (10.44am): Hannah Green (Australia), Charley Hull (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Rose Zhang (United States of America)

Hannah Green (Australia), Charley Hull (Great Britain and Northern Ireland), Rose Zhang (United States of America) 5.55am (10.55am): Nelly Korda (United States of America), Jin Young Ko (Korea), Ruoning Yin (China)

Nelly Korda (United States of America), Jin Young Ko (Korea), Ruoning Yin (China) 6.06am (11.06am): Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Brooke Henderson (Canada), Xiyu Janet Lin (China)

Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Brooke Henderson (Canada), Xiyu Janet Lin (China) 6.17am (11.17am): Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain) 6.28am (11.28am): Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Ursula Wikstrom (Finland)

Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Ursula Wikstrom (Finland) 6.39am (11.39am): Dottie Ardina (Philippines), Noora Komulainen (Finland), Madelene Stavnar (Norway)

How many rounds are there in the Olympics golf tournament?

Like the men's Olympic golf tournament, there are four rounds of strokeplay in the women's competition. The action gets underway on Wednesday before the medal winners are decided on Saturday.

Is there a cut at the Olympics golf?

There is no cut at the Olympics golf tournamnet, meaning all 60 golfers play all four rounds.