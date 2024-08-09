Olympics Women's Golf Tee Times - Round Four
Groups and starting times for Saturday's fourth and final round of the women's Olympic golf tournament
Switzerland's Morgane Metraux and New Zealand superstar Lydia Ko top the leaderboard after an enthralling third round at Le Golf National.
The two are in the final group after they made it to nine-under on Friday, and they will be joined by US player Rose Zhang, who begins two shots off the lead.
The leading trio go out at 6.39am ET (11.39am BST) in the final round, where the medals will be handed out after the close of play.
Other contenders for a medal include Japan's Miyu Yamashita, Thai star Atthaya Thitikul and Colombian Mariajo Uribe, who is preparing for her final round in professional golf, and they make up the penultimate group to go out, at 6.28am ET (11.28am BST).
Gold medal winner at the 2020 Olympics in Toyko, Nelly Korda, is also in with a chance of further glory. She's grouped with China's Xiyu Lin and local favorite Celine Boutier. The three have a tee time of 6.17am ET (11.17am BST).
Here are all of the starting times and groups for the final round of the women's Olympic golf tournament...
Olympics Women's Golf Tee Times: Round Four
ET (BST)
- 3.00am (8.00am): Ursula Wikstrom, Leona Maguire, Noora Komulainen
- 3.11am (8.11am): Ines Laklalech, Perrine Delacour, Maria Fassi
- 3.22am (8.22am): Alessandra Fanali, Ashley Lau, Sara Kouskova
- 3.33am (8.33am): Emily Kristine Pedersen, Paula Reto, Anne Van Dam
- 3.44am (3.44am): Madelene Stavnar, Ana Belac, Carlota Ciganda
- 3.55am (8.55am): Diksha Dagar, Stephanie Meadow, Alena Sharp
- 4.11am (9.11am): Alexandra Forsterling, Aditi Ashok, Yuka Saso
- 4.22am (9.22am): Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Sarah Schober, Shannon Tan
- 4.33am (9.33am): Emma Spitz, Gaby Lopez, Charley Hull
- 4.44am (9.44am): Lilia Vu, Klara Davidson Spilkova, Albane Valenzuela
- 4.55am (9.55am): Hyo Joo Kim, Jin Young Ko, Celine Borge
- 5.06am (10.06am): Peiyun Chien, Linn Grant, Georgia Hall
- 5.17am (10.17am): Minjee Lee, Dottie Ardina, Manon De Roey
- 5.33am (10.33am): Wei-Ling Hsu, Ashleigh Buhai, Azahara Munoz
- 5.44am (10.44am): Bianca Pagdanganan, Patty Tavatanakit, Maja Stark
- 5.55am (10.55am): Brooke M. Henderson, Esther Henseleit, Pia Babnik
- 6.06am (11.06am): Ruoning Yin, Hannah Green, Amy Yang
- 6.17am (11.17am): Nelly Korda, Xiyu Lin, Celine Boutier
- 6.28am (11.28am): Miyu Yamashita, Atthaya Thitikul, Mariajo Uribe
- 6.39am (11.39am): Morgane Metraux, Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
