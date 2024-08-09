Switzerland's Morgane Metraux and New Zealand superstar Lydia Ko top the leaderboard after an enthralling third round at Le Golf National.

The two are in the final group after they made it to nine-under on Friday, and they will be joined by US player Rose Zhang, who begins two shots off the lead.

The leading trio go out at 6.39am ET (11.39am BST) in the final round, where the medals will be handed out after the close of play.

Other contenders for a medal include Japan's Miyu Yamashita, Thai star Atthaya Thitikul and Colombian Mariajo Uribe, who is preparing for her final round in professional golf, and they make up the penultimate group to go out, at 6.28am ET (11.28am BST).

Gold medal winner at the 2020 Olympics in Toyko, Nelly Korda, is also in with a chance of further glory. She's grouped with China's Xiyu Lin and local favorite Celine Boutier. The three have a tee time of 6.17am ET (11.17am BST).

Nelly Korda is five off the lead with one round to play at the Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here are all of the starting times and groups for the final round of the women's Olympic golf tournament...

Olympics Women's Golf Tee Times: Round Four

ET (BST)

